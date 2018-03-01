Peter Schrager mock draft 1.0: Cardinals trade up for Josh Allen

You know the deal. The rundown below will change between now and my next mock draft, but this is how I see it entering this week's NFL Scouting Combine. Have an issue with the order or my pick for your team? Hit me at PeterSchrager@gmail.com or on Twitter @Pschrags. As you can see, I have one big trade between two teams in the top 20. There could end up being plenty more.

NOTE: There's a tie for the ninth overall pick. A coin flip between the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders will determine which team picks first.

PICK 1 Sam Darnold - QB, USC The feeling around the league is that Darnold is the clubhouse leader for the Browns at No. 1 heading into the combine.

PICK 2 Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State Believe the hype: Barkley's a rare talent. The last time a running back went this high in the draft, it was Reggie Bush in 2006.

PICK 3 Bradley Chubb - DE, N.C. State The three spot could be a hot commodity, considering QB is not a need for the Colts. Chubb is viewed as this draft's top defensive player.

PICK 4 Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming PROJECTED TRADE WITH BROWNS. If the Cardinals can't land Kirk Cousins, don't be shocked if they sign a "bridge" veteran quarterback and trade into the top 10 for Darnold, Allen, Josh Rosen or Baker Mayfield.

PICK 5 Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA Rosen possesses all the tools. He has the size, the arm, the pedigree and the moxie. In John Elway and Gary Kubiak (back in the fold), he'll have the mentors and coaching, too.

PICK 6 Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame If the Jets are unable to sign Cousins, they'll be players in the QB derby. But they won't reach. I've had an NFL evaluator tell me Nelson is a "potential gold-jacket guy" this week.

PICK 7 Vita Vea - DT, Washington Tampa's defense took a big step back in 2017. Vea is 340 pounds and as athletic as they come. He'd only make Gerald McCoy, Kwon Alexander and Lavonte David more dangerous.

PICK 8 Mike Hughes - CB, UCF Hughes is going to be selected a lot higher than most mock drafts have him going right now, as a shutdown corner who possesses tremendous athletic ability. I've spoken to some scouts who have circled him as the combine/pro day riser to watch.

PICK 9 Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State The 49ers will be big spenders in free agency. With Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward's contracts looming, I wouldn't be surprised if they scooped up a top corner in the draft.

PICK 9 Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech Jon Gruden is going to improve the offense, but the D is a higher priority in Oakland. Edmunds is an uber-athlete who can do it all from the DE or LB spot.

PICK 11 Minkah Fitzpatrick - DB, Alabama Fitzpatrick can play any position in the secondary, can hit and is a ballhawk. More than a few evaluators have compared him to Tyrann Mathieu. A steal at 11, like Marshon Lattimore was a year ago.

PICK 12 Roquan Smith - LB, Georgia Total playmaker against the run and pass and was often the best player -- size be damned -- on the field in SEC games loaded with talent on both sides of the ball.

PICK 13 Derwin James - S, Florida State James is a dynamic game-changer who lined up at both safety spots, was used at cornerback and even had moments of brilliance at linebacker. Pure athlete.

PICK 14 Marcus Davenport - EDGE, UTSA Not a long history of NFL talent out of UTSA, but Davenport is a first-round guy. Mike Mayock compared his Senior Bowl rise to that of DeMarcus Ware.

PICK 15 Christian Kirk - WR, Texas A&M PROJECTED TRADE WITH CARDINALS. Kirk's my favorite receiver in this draft and a guy who'd make an immediate impact on the Browns' offense next season. A tough, smart pass-catcher who'd be perfect in the rough-and-tumble AFC North.

PICK 16 Calvin Ridley - WR, Alabama If this is in fact Ozzie Newsome's last year running the Ravens' draft, the top Alabama receiver since Amari Cooper is a strong bet at 16.

PICK 17 Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma At some point, the Chargers will look toward life without Philip Rivers in the lineup. If Mayfield falls to 17, don't be shocked if L.A. pounces.

PICK 18 Mike McGlinchey - OT, Notre Dame The Seahawks still have big needs on their O-line. If McGlinchey slips to the mid-teens, he could be the guy for Seattle.

PICK 19 Da'Ron Payne - DT, Alabama The Cowboys can use a few more young, big bodies on that defensive line, and Payne is one of the best in this year's college crop. Great against the run; will improve in pass rush.

PICK 20 Ronald Jones II - RB, USC The Lions passed on Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara last year in the middle of the first round. This year, Bob Quinn and Co. swing big at the running back spot with Jones, who can change an offense in both the running and passing games.

PICK 21 James Washington - WR, Oklahoma State Washington can stretch the field and made a positive impression on NFL executives at the Senior Bowl.

PICK 22 Billy Price - C, Ohio State Eric Wood is not easily replaced, but the Bills would be wise to snag the big, game-tested Price if he's on the board. He can play both guard and center and start Week 1.

PICK 23 James Daniels - C/OG, Iowa A Kirk Ferentz-coached center who can also play guard -- he's the smart, versatile lineman Sean McVay covets.

PICK 24 Josh Jackson - CB, Iowa The redshirt junior was a first-team All-American and team captain. Smart and ready to play right away -- a Ron Rivera type.

PICK 25 Harold Landry - EDGE, Boston College Mike Vrabel's defense is going to be tough, fast and athletic. Landry's sack total last season dropped from 2016, but there's still a ton of room for improvement. Good fit.

PICK 26 Maurice Hurst - DT, Michigan Dontari Poe, Adrian Clayborn and Ahtyba Rubin are all veteran free agents this offseason. Hurst is an elite interior pass rusher who has the smarts to get on the field for the Falcons right away.

PICK 27 Lamar Jackson - QB, Louisville Whether he's Drew Brees' eventual successor or a game-breaker on offense and special teams, Sean Payton will make it work. See: Taysom Hill.

PICK 28 Uchenna Nwosu - LB, USC The Steelers go defense again, and go back to the USC well, which has served them quite well in the past.

PICK 29 Dallas Goedert - TE, South Dakota State The two-time FCS All-American is viewed by many as the top tight end in the draft. Blake Bortles gets another weapon.

PICK 30 Derrius Guice - RB, LSU Yes, the Vikings have Latavius Murray and Dalvin Cook both under contract for 2018. If Guice falls this far, GM Rick Spielman has never been scared to go Best Player Available.

PICK 31 Sony Michel - RB, Georgia If Dion Lewis does indeed depart, the Patriots could just scoop up the home run-hitting Michel in the draft. First-round talent who's earned comparisons to Alvin Kamara.