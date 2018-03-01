CFB 24/7  

 

 

Peter Schrager mock draft 1.0: Cardinals trade up for Josh Allen

Print
  • By Peter Schrager
More Columns >

You know the deal. The rundown below will change between now and my next mock draft, but this is how I see it entering this week's NFL Scouting Combine. Have an issue with the order or my pick for your team? Hit me at PeterSchrager@gmail.com or on Twitter @Pschrags. As you can see, I have one big trade between two teams in the top 20. There could end up being plenty more.

NOTE: There's a tie for the ninth overall pick. A coin flip between the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders will determine which team picks first.

PICK

1

Sam Darnold - QB, USC

The feeling around the league is that Darnold is the clubhouse leader for the Browns at No. 1 heading into the combine.

PICK

2

Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State

Believe the hype: Barkley's a rare talent. The last time a running back went this high in the draft, it was Reggie Bush in 2006.

PICK

3

Bradley Chubb - DE, N.C. State

The three spot could be a hot commodity, considering QB is not a need for the Colts. Chubb is viewed as this draft's top defensive player.

PICK

4

Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BROWNS. If the Cardinals can't land Kirk Cousins, don't be shocked if they sign a "bridge" veteran quarterback and trade into the top 10 for Darnold, Allen, Josh Rosen or Baker Mayfield.

PICK

5

Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA

Rosen possesses all the tools. He has the size, the arm, the pedigree and the moxie. In John Elway and Gary Kubiak (back in the fold), he'll have the mentors and coaching, too.

PICK

6

Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame

If the Jets are unable to sign Cousins, they'll be players in the QB derby. But they won't reach. I've had an NFL evaluator tell me Nelson is a "potential gold-jacket guy" this week.

PICK

7

Vita Vea - DT, Washington

Tampa's defense took a big step back in 2017. Vea is 340 pounds and as athletic as they come. He'd only make Gerald McCoy, Kwon Alexander and Lavonte David more dangerous.

PICK

8

Mike Hughes - CB, UCF

Hughes is going to be selected a lot higher than most mock drafts have him going right now, as a shutdown corner who possesses tremendous athletic ability. I've spoken to some scouts who have circled him as the combine/pro day riser to watch.

PICK

9

Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State

The 49ers will be big spenders in free agency. With Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward's contracts looming, I wouldn't be surprised if they scooped up a top corner in the draft.

PICK

9

Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech

Jon Gruden is going to improve the offense, but the D is a higher priority in Oakland. Edmunds is an uber-athlete who can do it all from the DE or LB spot.

PICK

11

Minkah Fitzpatrick - DB, Alabama

Fitzpatrick can play any position in the secondary, can hit and is a ballhawk. More than a few evaluators have compared him to Tyrann Mathieu. A steal at 11, like Marshon Lattimore was a year ago.

PICK

12

Roquan Smith - LB, Georgia

Total playmaker against the run and pass and was often the best player -- size be damned -- on the field in SEC games loaded with talent on both sides of the ball.

PICK

13

Derwin James - S, Florida State

James is a dynamic game-changer who lined up at both safety spots, was used at cornerback and even had moments of brilliance at linebacker. Pure athlete.

PICK

14

Marcus Davenport - EDGE, UTSA

Not a long history of NFL talent out of UTSA, but Davenport is a first-round guy. Mike Mayock compared his Senior Bowl rise to that of DeMarcus Ware.

PICK

15

Christian Kirk - WR, Texas A&M

PROJECTED TRADE WITH CARDINALS. Kirk's my favorite receiver in this draft and a guy who'd make an immediate impact on the Browns' offense next season. A tough, smart pass-catcher who'd be perfect in the rough-and-tumble AFC North.

PICK

16

Calvin Ridley - WR, Alabama

If this is in fact Ozzie Newsome's last year running the Ravens' draft, the top Alabama receiver since Amari Cooper is a strong bet at 16.

PICK

17

Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma

At some point, the Chargers will look toward life without Philip Rivers in the lineup. If Mayfield falls to 17, don't be shocked if L.A. pounces.

PICK

18

Mike McGlinchey - OT, Notre Dame

The Seahawks still have big needs on their O-line. If McGlinchey slips to the mid-teens, he could be the guy for Seattle.

PICK

19

Da'Ron Payne - DT, Alabama

The Cowboys can use a few more young, big bodies on that defensive line, and Payne is one of the best in this year's college crop. Great against the run; will improve in pass rush.

PICK

20

Ronald Jones II - RB, USC

The Lions passed on Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara last year in the middle of the first round. This year, Bob Quinn and Co. swing big at the running back spot with Jones, who can change an offense in both the running and passing games.

PICK

21

James Washington - WR, Oklahoma State

Washington can stretch the field and made a positive impression on NFL executives at the Senior Bowl.

PICK

22

Billy Price - C, Ohio State

Eric Wood is not easily replaced, but the Bills would be wise to snag the big, game-tested Price if he's on the board. He can play both guard and center and start Week 1.

PICK

23

James Daniels - C/OG, Iowa

A Kirk Ferentz-coached center who can also play guard -- he's the smart, versatile lineman Sean McVay covets.

PICK

24

Josh Jackson - CB, Iowa

The redshirt junior was a first-team All-American and team captain. Smart and ready to play right away -- a Ron Rivera type.

PICK

25

Harold Landry - EDGE, Boston College

Mike Vrabel's defense is going to be tough, fast and athletic. Landry's sack total last season dropped from 2016, but there's still a ton of room for improvement. Good fit.

PICK

26

Maurice Hurst - DT, Michigan

Dontari Poe, Adrian Clayborn and Ahtyba Rubin are all veteran free agents this offseason. Hurst is an elite interior pass rusher who has the smarts to get on the field for the Falcons right away.

PICK

27

Lamar Jackson - QB, Louisville

Whether he's Drew Brees' eventual successor or a game-breaker on offense and special teams, Sean Payton will make it work. See: Taysom Hill.

PICK

28

Uchenna Nwosu - LB, USC

The Steelers go defense again, and go back to the USC well, which has served them quite well in the past.

PICK

29

Dallas Goedert - TE, South Dakota State

The two-time FCS All-American is viewed by many as the top tight end in the draft. Blake Bortles gets another weapon.

PICK

30

Derrius Guice - RB, LSU

Yes, the Vikings have Latavius Murray and Dalvin Cook both under contract for 2018. If Guice falls this far, GM Rick Spielman has never been scared to go Best Player Available.

PICK

31

Sony Michel - RB, Georgia

If Dion Lewis does indeed depart, the Patriots could just scoop up the home run-hitting Michel in the draft. First-round talent who's earned comparisons to Alvin Kamara.

PICK

32

Justin Reid - S, Stanford

A do-it-all safety, Reid ranked second on the team in tackles and led the Cardinal in interceptions.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0