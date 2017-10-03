NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Lions, Eagles soar into top three

Another wild week in the NFL was immediately muted by the horrible mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Look, this is a football column. But it's extremely hard to not have part of the mind wondering what is going on in the world. Sunday night's appalling loss of life was senseless and tragic. And given all the other bad news as of late -- hurricanes rocking Houston, Florida and Puerto Rico, culture wars tearing apart our social fabric -- it feels as if we are living though an awful chapter in our country's history, at best.

So, as you read the contents below, please don't mistake any lighthearted banter to be indicative of how your writer feels at the moment these words are being typed. My hope is that we don't become desensitized as the distance from these events grows. I won't. Empathy endures -- and often produces great change.

Going beyond that notion, and for lack of a better way to put it, I am glad you can come here and have some form of diversion. Sports have always been a gift in that way. On to brighter, football thoughts ...

Like last week, the Power Rankings are as jumbled as ever. It's just what happens when you get another early-season week full of confounding results. Massive movement abounds, with some unusual teams in the top 10. Thus, your take is as welcome as ever: @HarrisonNFL is the place.

Let the dissension commence!

RANK 1 4-0 CHIEFS Top-shelf teams often squeak by in games, win when they probably shouldn't, or endure despite partial personnel. Each is applicable to the Chiefs, who -- final score notwithstanding -- narrowly moved past the Redskins to Week 5. It took a final drive from Alex Smith and the offense to set up the go-ahead field goal. Without the benefit of a few Washington penalties in the second half, who knows? Yet, the fact that Kansas City did win -- despite being without three O-line starters, Dee Ford and the kicker -- actually made the performance more impressive. The Chiefs gutted this deal out. Particularly Alex Smith, who showed he can still motor in his 30s.

RANK 3 3-1 EAGLES 3 High ranking for the Eagles. However, with what we know at this point in the season, how can Philadelphia not be here? Doug Pederson's outfit is tied for the best record in the NFC, leads the East and seems to have fixed the glaring weakness that every fan, blog and LinkedIn piece was fixated on during the preseason: the ground attack. In Week 3, the Eagles ran the football 39 times -- the most in three years. Against the Chargers, Philadelphia eclipsed that total while piling up 214 yards rushing. Glad the coaching staff took my advice and actually started using Leggie Blount.

RANK 4 3-1 FALCONS 2 Matt Ryan was earning that paycheck Sunday. Holy cow, the Bills' defense gave him nothing to work with in the second half. The passing windows closed early. If Ryan held the football, somebody's hand was on the QB's jersey, wrist, forearm or batting a ball -- somewhere to make him uncomfortable, even though Buffalo finished with just a single sack. Those were some hard yards Devonta Freeman was trying to gain out there, too. So why not drop the Falcons further? Losing both Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu in a game that went down to the wire ... Not going to overreact.

RANK 7 3-1 BILLS 8 Surprised? Don't be. Not when the Bills' defense allows all of 54 points in four games. That's fewer than 14 points per -- and yes, tops in the NFL. Buffalo did receive a bit of luck, with the Falcons losing both of their starting wide receivers. But to the Bills' credit, they got after Matt Ryan so fiercely that no one on the Atlanta offense could step up and answer the bell. It felt like Ryan's pocket collapsed on nearly every play. (Probably because it was collapsing on nearly every play.) Kudos to Tyrod Taylor, too -- despite throwing for just 182 yards, he averaged over 9 yards per throw. So when do the Bills play the Chiefs?

RANK 8 3-1 BRONCOS 3 For the second straight week, the defense kept the Broncos ahead, with the running game pitching in when it mattered. The story continues to be the ferocious pass rush -- and that story includes a chapter on Derek Carr getting knocked out of this game. No one this side of Simon Fletcher and Rulon Jones anticipated EJ Manuel hurling a few throws right through the "No Fly Zone," but the second-stringer flew first class for a chunk of the fourth quarter. Jared Cook's drop in the end zone with under six minutes remaining would be the best chance the Raiders would get. In desperation time, Manuel threw a 50-50 ball for Amari Cooper that was more like, uh, 10-90. Pick. That's the point with Joe Woods' defense -- opponents will receive a few chances to make big plays. They'd better make them.

RANK 9 2-2 REDSKINS 2 Not much of a drop for the Redskins. The record is worse than a couple of the teams behind them in this league hierarchy, though the .500 mark isn't indicative of the way they're playing. Jay Gruden's guys are competing hard. Literally. The defense, including the smallish defensive backs, are laying wood on every play. Defensive coordinator Greg Manusky has them running around like a pack of wild dogs making tackles. The issue Monday night was that Manusky ended up a couple cans short of a six-pack. Josh Norman went down. Then two more corners got hurt. Two safeties, too. Three linebackers exited at one time or another. Really, it's amazing the Redskins stayed afloat. They darn-near won, too.

RANK 10 3-1 RAMS 6 Impressive comeback win over the Cowboys, on the road, with the game teetering on the brink during the first half. As the broadcast team discussed the improved offense under Sean McVay, Wade Phillips' defense was getting destroyed. I was going to tweet about it during the game, but thought I would sit on it until I saw what adjustments Phillips made at halftime. Talk about a 180 in the final 30 minutes of play. After allowing 24 points in the first half, the DC on Medicare delivered his HC in Daycare a win, as his unit gave up a scant six points after the break.

RANK 11 3-1 PANTHERS 11 The Cam Newton crowd had a field day with the win in New England on Sunday. Those who feel Newton is unfairly maligned could fairly point out that there is nooooooo waaaaaaay the Panthers take that game without their quarterback's unique skill set. The critics will accurately point to the ebbs and flows of Newton's career. In Week 3, Newton looked hapless against what had been the worst defense in the NFL. This past weekend, he won a mano a mano with the best to ever play his position in a contest that featured little defense. In fact, the most important defensive play was the pass deflection by Devin Funchess. And he plays on offense.

RANK 12 2-2 PATRIOTS 9 Crazy game at Gillette, and a 2-2 start for the defending champs. Of course, 2-2 feels like 2-6 with the Patriots. What is this New England team? A Super Bowl contender off to a slow start, a la the Seahawks in recent years? Or a quarterback-centric outfit masking a lousy defense? Sounds like the Packers of last year, or the Saints of every year. To his immense credit, Tom Brady almost pulled another panther out of his hat, leading the Patriots on two touchdown drives late in the fourth quarter to tie the game. The secondary couldn't get a stop. Minus Chandler Jones, Rob Ninkovich, Jamie Collins and every other quality defender this group has lost, the Pats might continue to not get stops.

RANK 13 2-2 TEXANS 10 So we took an informal poll ... It appears the Texans are not turning back to Tom Savage. Deshaun Watson accounted for five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) while pushing his offensive unit to 57 points. Wow. His only mistake was an ill-advised red-zone throw near the end of the first half that was intercepted. He'll learn to reign it in -- at the end of the day, that boo-boo meant Houston missed out on winning 64-whatever. By the way, Watson became the first rookie quarterback since Fran Tarkenton in 1961 to pull off the four TD pass/rush TD concoction. Tarkenton is in the Hall of Fame. The Texans are tied for first in the AFC South.

RANK 15 2-2 SAINTS 4 Just like that, the Saints are right back in the thick of things. Sure, New Orleans trails the Falcons and Panthers in the division by a game, but the takeaways were all bright Sunday in gloomy London. Drew Brees continued his efficient play from Charlotte (really, all season) pushing his TD-pass tally to eight -- with no picks, mind you. Rookie RB Alvin Kamara was the sudden fantasy darling of the day, performing most of his duties in the passing game (10 catches). The main story: The emergence of New Orleans' defense, which -- after getting wrecked the first two weeks -- shut out the Dolphins. Could the unit actually be for real? Please?

RANK 16 2-2 TITANS 11 The Titans drop hard after getting rolled in Houston and losing their starting quarterback in the process. No one should panic about these Titans in terms of the standings, as they're still tied atop the AFC South. What is worth a tablespoon or three of concern? For the third straight season, Marcus Mariota (who was knocked out of Sunday's game with a hamstring injury) may not be able to make it through a full schedule. There is also this team's penchant for wild inconsistency, which is consistently odd, given that Tennessee is a run-first, control-the-clock squad. That style of play doesn't usually lead to blowouts. Not so Sunday. That was bad. Real ... comfortable ... bad.

RANK 19 2-2 COWBOYS 7 Football games are not won in the first half. And teams don't win if they give up 5, 6, 7 yards every time the other team runs the football. The Cowboys' defensive line was beaten on almost every single play in the second half against the Rams on Sunday. Dallas registered no pressure on Jared Goff and no push on the Rams' running plays. At least the secondary made up for it by missing tackles. Offensively, Dak Prescott still has accuracy issues. That about sums it up.

RANK 21 2-2 JAGUARS 7 Maybe it was a trap game. Are the Jaguars good enough to have trap games? Usually, that phrase is reserved for a loss in which a playoff-bound team slips up against a weak opponent whilst looking forward a few weeks. Perhaps the second part holds true. If Jacksonville is a contender, Doug Marrone's group must hold its water after blowout wins. For the record ... the Jags dominated the Texans, then got wiped in Nashville. Look like the '99 Brunell bunch in London one week, then fall to the Jettttttttttttttts the next.

RANK 22 2-2 CARDINALS 2 Sure, the Cardinals were facing the 49ers. Maybe this isn't the year for Arizona, either. That remains to be seen. But what we saw Sunday was awesome. Even if you weren't able to take in any of the game, the ending was beautiful. The Cardinals, trying to stay afloat in the NFC West and not wanting to tie, needed a touchdown deep into overtime to beat San Francisco. Carson Palmer called for the football with 38 seconds on the clock, took a glance over the middle, then lofted the ball for Larry Fitzgerald with a corner 1 yard back and a safety closing fast. Fitz leaped to snag the football, secured it, then hit the ground hard. As the future first-ballot Hall of Famer visibly winced in pain, the entire joint erupted ... unbelievable. Watch it again. You're welcome.

RANK 25 2-2 JETS 1 Nobody is making fun of these guys anymore. Well, maybe that's an overreaction. But they shouldn't be! Especially when the Jets have more wins than eight teams. Even more shockingly, New York -- tied with the 2-2 Patriots and one game back of the 3-1 Bills -- is in the thick of the AFC East race. On that note, if you didn't catch Bilal Powell's run-stumble-off-to-the-races against the Jags, watch it again. Even if you take Powell's 75-yard burner out of the final total, the Jets still ran for 181 yards. Much credit to the defense, which impacted the game all the way until this deal was five quarters deep. Jacksonville QB Blake Bortles went 15 of 35 passing for 140 yards, and when it mattered in OT, that group forced him out of the pocket to coerce a punt deep in Jags territory. Ballgame.

RANK 28 1-2 DOLPHINS 1 Fans who speculated negatively about Ryan Tannehill's future post-injury and post-Jay Cutler signing caught a glimpse of the Dolphins' future sans their former starter on Sunday ... and it wasn't pretty. Can Cutler play better than he did in London? Sure. The box score says he completed 20 of 28 passes. Sounds OK, right? Yes, but ... it was for 164 yards. Miami is hitting nothing downfield. Teams don't win averaging 5.7 yards per attempt, even in this day and age of three-yard ins and none-yard outs. What an ugly, ugly loss.

RANK 30 0-4 49ERS 1 The progress through the first month of football hasn't translated to a win. The 49ers are getting closer. In Week 2, San Francisco gave the division bully Seahawks all they could handle. In Week 3, the 49ers lost to the Rams in the wildest contest 2017 has yet proffered. On Sunday, it took the Cardinals almost 75 minutes to topple Kyle Shanahan's group. Too many Niner drives stalled in Arizona territory. Field goals = field losses.

RANK 31 1-3 COLTS 2 The Colts hung in there against Seattle for a half and change, but the mismatch up front caught up to Jacoby Brissett. Despite losing by multiple scores, Brissett still shows promise, even if the numbers in Seattle didn't. Same goes for Jabaal Sheard, too. While we're at it, Malik Hooker looks the part of a future All-Pro safety. The problem is that there aren't enough Brissetts, Sheards or Hookers to go around. That didn't sound right. You know what I mean.

