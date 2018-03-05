Top 200 fantasy players for 2018: Adam Rank

Due to overwhelming demand -and by demand, I mean one dude on Twitter-I am unveiling the first of many versions of my Top 200. Top 200 1.0 as the cools like to call it. And I know, it's going to make for some great reading. In December. When you're going to be all, 'Rank, I can't believe you had Curtain Jerker McGee on your list because he was a huge bust.' But hey man, that's the risk we take here. I mean, if I'm going to accept dudes purchasing me a Golden Road IPA at the Kings game because I told him to pick up Alvin Kamara last year, then I need to also be accountable for being bullish on Mike Evans.

Though that's not my fault, I blame Dirk Koetter and I should have known better because â¦ you know what; it's not the time for that.

But I did mention Kamara because he is going to be one of the most volatile players when it comes to offseason rankings. As a matter of fact, I was having this conversation at a Kings game. And this dude who works for the Vegas Golden Knights said, "what about Mark Ingram? Won't he take carries away." And I was all, good point. But Ingram was there last year and Kamara still finished as the RB3 in PPR leagues. He was RB5 in standard. And let's not forget that Sean Payton went through his Adrian Peterson phase. Which was short-lived. Kind of like the time I really got into merlot. So I'm not worried about Ingram eating into his production. In fact, the list of all-time great backs who got better in their second year is staggering. Walter Payton. Eric Dickerson. Emmitt Smith. LaDainian Tomlinson. Le'Veon Bell. All better in their second year. And that's a partial list. I'm not even scratching the surface (and don't want to look up any more guys).

I hadn't finished my point, but the Kings scored a goal off some dude's face and the conversation just sort of ended. But I would have added, don't let what happened to Todd Gurley sway you in any way. Which is what you're thinking. A full offseason for Kamara. No AD roadblock. I feel good about it. Be proactive instead of reactive. Or scared. Scared, safe picks get you 7-7 and fighting for the playoffs every year, looking to change the rules to get you in. And let's just be real here, Payton is not Jeff Fisher.

Oh, and you're also going to be stumped on Saquon Barkley, too. I know, you all gave me (expletive) when I had Ezekiel Elliott in my Top 10 two years ago. And some said Kareem Hunt was the worst pick in the fantasy draft last year. But I'm not afraid to go with rookies, so I'm good with it. All right, let's jump in (he says like you haven't already bodied me on Twitter or in the comments below).

One more thing. This is based on PPR, which I guess is the new standard. Or at least that's what I've heard.

1. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB1)

2. Todd Gurley, Rams (RB2)

3. Antonio Brown, Steelers (WR1)

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (WR2)

5. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers (RB3)

6. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (RB4)

7. Saquon Barkley, TBD (RB5)

8. David Johnson, Cardinals (RB6)

9. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs (RB7)

10. Odell Beckham, Jr., Giants (WR3)

11. Michael Thomas, Saints (WR4)

12. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR5)

13. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars (RB8)

14. Davante Adams, Packers (WR6)

15. A.J. Green, Bengals (WR7)

16. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs (WR8)

17. Julio Jones, Falcons (WR9)

18. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (RB9)

19. Mike Evans, Buccaneers, (WR10)

20. Jordan Howard, Bears (RB10)

21. Devonta Freeman, Falcons (RB11)

22. Adam Thielen, Vikings (WR11)

23. Dalvin Cook, Vikings (RB12)

24. Deshaun Watson, Texans (QB1)

25. Mark Ingram, Saints (RB13)

26. LeSean McCoy, Bills (RB14)

27. Melvin Gordon, Chargers (RB15)

28. Jarvis Landry, Dolphins (WR12)

29. Allen Robinson, Jaguars (WR13)

30. Josh Gordon, Browns (WR14)

31. Chris Thompson, Redskins (RB16)

32. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins (RB17)

33. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB18)

34. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (TE1)

35. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE2)

36. Stefon Diggs, Vikings (WR15)

37. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks (WR16)

38. T.Y. Hilton, Colts (WR17)

39. Brandin Cooks, Patriots (WR18)

40. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals (WR19)

41. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles (WR20)

42. Jay Ajayi, Eagles (RB19)

43. Golden Tate, Lions (WR21)

44. Jordy Nelson, Packers (WR22)

45. Zach Ertz, Eagles (TE3)

46. Pierre Garcon, 49ers (WR23)

47. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers (WR24)

48. Duke Johnson, Browns (RB20)

49. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (QB2)

50. Russell Wilson, Seahawks (QB3)

51. Dez Bryant, Cowboys (WR25)

52. Corey Davis, Titans (WR26)

53. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR27)

54. Amari Cooper, Raiders (WR28)

55. Tom Brady, Patriots (QB4)

56. D'Onta Foreman, Texans (RB21)

57. Tarik Cohen, Bears (RB22)

58. Darrius Guice, TBD (RB23)

59. Evan Engram, Giants (TE4)

60. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB24)

61. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos (WR29)

62. Alex Collins, Ravens (RB25)

63. Tevin Coleman, Falcons (RB26)

64. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders (RB27)

65. Rex Burkhead, free agent (RB28)

66. Carlos Hyde, free agent (RB29)

67. Sterling Shepard, Giants (WR30)

68. Robby Anderson, Jets (WR31)

69. Michael Crabtree, Raiders (WR32)

70. Sammy Watkins, Rams (WR33)

71. Carson Wentz, Eagles (QB5)

72. Greg Olsen, Panthers (TE5)

73. Marvin Jones, Lions (WR34)

74. Chris Hogan, Patriots (WR35)

75. Hunter Henry, Chargers (TE6)

76. Dion Lewis, free agent (RB30)

77. Julian Edelman, Patriots (WR36)

78. Robert Woods, Rams (WR37)

79. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB31)

80. C.J. Anderson, Broncos (RB32)

81. Bilal Powell, Jets (RB33)

82. Ameer Abdullah, Lions (RB34)

83. DeMarco Murray, Titans (RB35)

84. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings (TE7)

85. Jimmy Garopolo, 49ers (QB6)

86. Cam Newton, Panthers (QB7)

87. Jimmy Graham, Seahawks (TE8)

88. Nelson Agholor, Eagles (WR38)

89. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills (WR39)

90. Jamison Crowder, Redskins (WR40) )

91. Delanie Walker, Titans (TE9)

92. Drew Brees, Saints (QB8)

93. Jared Goff, Rams (QB9)

94. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB10)

95. Kirk Cousins, TBD (QB11)

96. Lamar Miller, Texans (RB36)

97. Will Fuller, Texans (WR41)

98. Chris Carson, Seahawks (RB37)

99. Cameron Meredith, Bears (WR42)

100. Devin Funchess, Panthers (WR43)

101. DeVante Parker, Dolphins (WR44)

102. Ty Montgomery, Packers (RB38)

103. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers (WR45)

104. Corey Coleman, Browns (WR46)

105. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos (WR47)

106. Theo Riddick, Lions (RB39)

107. Jack Doyle, Colts (TE10)

108. Marcus Mariota, Titans (QB12)

109. Philip Rivers, Chargers (QB13)

110. Mike Williams, Chargers (WR48)

111. Isaiah Crowell, free agent (RB40)

112. Rishard Matthews, Titans (WR49)

113. Ted Ginn, Jr., Saints (WR50)

114. Randall Cobb, Packers (WR51)

115. Adam Shaheen, Bears (TE11)

116. Samaje Perine, Redskins (RB41)

117. Frank Gore, free agent (RB42)

118. Jerick McKinnon, Vikings (RB43)

119. Marlon Mack, Colts (RB44)

120. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers (TE12)

121. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars (WR52)

122. Kenny Golladay, Lions (WR53)

123. Devontae Booker, Broncos (RB45)

124. Jeremy Maclin, Ravens (WR54)

125. Calvin Ridley, TBD (WR55)

126. Eric Ebron, Lions (TE13)

127. Jamaal Williams, Packers (RB46)

128. Josh Doctson, Redskins (WR56)

129. Sony Michel, TBD (RB47)

130. Giovani Bernard, Bengals (RB48)

131. Doug Martin, free agent (RB49)

132. Danny Woodhead, Ravens (RB50)

133. Jaguars D/ST (D/ST1)

134. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers (QB14)

135. Latavius Murray, Vikings (RB51)

136. Matt Ryan, Falcons (QB15)

137. Jonathan Stewart, free agent (RB52)

138. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR57)

139. Martavius Bryant, Steelers (WR58)

140. Derek Carr, Raiders (QB16)

141. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers (RB53)

142. Andrew Luck, Colts (QB17)

143. Alex Smith, Redskins (QB18)

144. George Kittle, 49ers (TE14)

145. Jordan Reed, Redskins (TE15)

146. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers (QB19)

147. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons (WR59) )

148. James White, Patriots (RB54)

149. Spencer Ware, Chiefs (RB55)

150. Rams D/ST (D/ST2)

151. Vikings D/ST (D/ST3)

152. Marquise Lee, free agent (WR60)

153. Charles Clay, Bills (TE16)

154. Matt Brieda, 49ers (RB56)

155. Adrian Peterson, Cardinals (RB57)

156. Tyler Eifert, free agent (TE17)

157. Broncos D/ST (D/ST4)

158. Donte Moncrief, free agent (WR61)

159. Mike Wallace, Ravens (WR62)

160. Javorius Allen, Ravens (RB58)

161. Elijiah McGuire, Jets (RB59)

162. Wayne Gallman, Giants (RB60)

163. Texans D/ST (D/ST5)

164. De'Angelo Henderson, Broncos (RB61)

165. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB20)

166. Zay Jones, Bills (WR63)

167. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers (WR64)

168. Courtland Sutton, TBD (WR65)

169. John Brown, free agent (WR66)

170. James Washington, TBD (WR67)

171. Eagles D/ST (D/ST6)

172. Mike Gillislee, Patriots (RB62)

173. DeAndre Washington, Raiders (RB63)

174. Ravens D/ST (D/ST7)

175. Seahawks D/ST (D/ST8)

176. Damien Williams, Dolphins (RB64)

177. Jared Cook, Raiders (TE18)

178. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers (TE19)

179. C.J. Prosise, Seahawks (RB65)

180. Kenneth Dixon, Ravens (RB66)

181. Jason Witten, Cowboys (TE20)

182. Danny Amendola, Patriots (WR68)

183. Kevin White, Bears (WR69)

184. Paul Perkins, Giants (RB67)

185. Eli Manning, Giants (QB21)

186. Panthers D/ST (D/ST9)

187. Terrelle Pryor, Redskins (WR70)

188. Chiefs D/ST (D/ST10)

189. Willie Snead, Saints (WR71)

190. Bears D/ST (D/ST11)

191. Blake Bortles, Jaguars (QB22)

192. James Conner, Steelers (RB68)

193. Chargers D/ST (D/ST12)

194. Michael Gallup, TBD (WR72)

195. Andy Dalton, Bengals (QB23)

196. Kendall Wright, Bears (WR73)

197. Austin Hooper, Falcons (TE21)

198. Christian Kirk, TBD (WR74)

199. C.J. Fiedorowicz, Texans (TE22)

200. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears (QB24)

