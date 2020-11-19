NFL Presents: A Conversation on COVID-19 and Professional Sports

Published: Nov 19, 2020 at 06:52 AM

On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, the NFL hosted its inaugural "NFL Presents" presentation, virtually gathering medical leaders from across the sports world for a discussion on how major sports leagues have dealt with the challenges posed by COVID-19 this year.

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills was joined by Major League Soccer Chief Medical Officer Dr. Margot Putukian, NBA Director of Sports Medicine Dr. John DiFiori and IQVIA epidemiologist and NFL/NBA advisor Dr. Christina Mack to discuss the importance of testing and the kind of tests their leagues have been using, how they are analyzing testing results, and the role of contact tracing in mitigating risk.

