NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Educational Materials

In preparation for the 2020 season, the NFL and NFLPA are implementing comprehensive COVID-19 protocols. The NFL is working closely with infectious disease experts, the CDC, public health officials and medical experts from other leagues. We created with the NFLPA a COVID Medical Advisory Task Force made up of a variety of medical experts and clinicians from across the country and across disciplines. Their recommendations on a wide variety of COVID and player safety topics – including screening and testing; isolation and exposure mitigation; treatment and management; disinfection and equipment; return-to-participation and acclimation; and medical ethics – have formed the basis our jointly-aligned protocols.