NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Educational Materials

In preparation for the 2020 season, the NFL and NFLPA are implementing comprehensive COVID-19 protocols. The NFL is working closely with infectious disease experts, the CDC, public health officials and medical experts from other leagues. We created with the NFLPA a COVID Medical Advisory Task Force made up of a variety of medical experts and clinicians from across the country and across disciplines. Their recommendations on a wide variety of COVID and player safety topics – including screening and testing; isolation and exposure mitigation; treatment and management; disinfection and equipment; return-to-participation and acclimation; and medical ethics – have formed the basis our jointly-aligned protocols.
Commissioner Goodell on June 7 distributed the NFL-NFLPA Education Protocol for 2020 Training Camp. That Protocol requires clubs to distribute NFL-NFLPA educational materials and to conduct educational sessions for players, staff and family members.
After distributing these materials, each club must hold at least one live virtual education session during which players and members of the football staff may ask any questions of the club's medical staff or Infection Control Officer. Each club will also be required to hold a virtual information/education session for family members of players and club football staffs during which such family members will have an opportunity to ask questions.
