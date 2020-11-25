NFL Chief Medical Officer to Players: Holidays Present COVID Risk; Stay Vigilant

Dr. Sills mentioned that eating in groups – which, inherently, must be done without a mask – is an especially risky activity. Calling dining a "vulnerable time period," Dr. Sills highlighted the need for hand washing and social distance during meal time. The league's analysis of contact tracing data over the course of the season have underscored the risk of eating in groups; accordingly, the league's intensive COVID protocols (which became mandatory for all 32 clubs for the remainder of the season as of Nov. 21) require that all meals served at team facilities be "grab and go."

Dr. Sills also advised that while cooking a Thanksgiving meal may be an all-team effort most years, amid a pandemic it is advisable to limit the number of food preparers; only a handful of designated cooks should be allowed in the kitchen. This will limit the number of people coming in contact with each dish.