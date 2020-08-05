Inside the New Normal: Voices from Around the NFL on COVID-19

With NFL training camps underway across the country, players and club personnel are adapting to a new normal.

"It's no different than what anyone else has to deal with," said Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. "If you look at things that are going on in the world right now, whether it's grocery shopping or getting gas, you've got to figure it out."

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented need to reimagine football – from facility layouts to club access to return-to-play activities. To keep players, coaches and personnel as safe as possible in the team environment, the NFL and NFLPA have rolled out COVID-19 plans aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus.

"We received a 45-page email that basically [said] this is what you need to do to be ready for when your players arrive. It was very comprehensive and to be honest with you, very strict," said Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien.

The COVID-19 protocols include guidelines driven by medical science and developed in concert with infectious disease experts, the CDC, public health officials and medical experts from other leagues. These guidelines cover every aspect of a club's operations, including screening and testing, physical distancing, contact tracing, facility modifications and behavior-based overhauls.

Players started reported for training camp July 28, providing them an opportunity to walk-through club facilities and see the league's new protocols in action for the first time.

The First Impression

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was impressed by protocols the club implemented to maintain social distancing best practices, which includes individual bathrooms and changing areas.

"The facility is definitely different. We're lucky that we've got a massive setup for us to be able to space out and make sure that we're up to code on all of the protocols," said Ryan. "Our staff here has done an amazing job of trying to make it as safe as possible for everybody and I appreciate them doing that."

Following a walk-through of the Kansas City Chiefs facility, Super Bowl LIV champion Patrick Mahomes said he felt "even better" about the upcoming season.

"Seeing all the protocols that [Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance] Rick [Burkholder] and all these guys have put forth, it's really made me feel even better than I thought coming in," said Mahomes.

He added: "Knowing how much the NFL and the NFLPA has really put in to making sure that we can be as safe as we possibly can be. That's put my mind at ease of knowing I'm going to be in the best possible situation, given the time, to be as safe and as healthy as possible."

Overall, there is a sense that the NFL and NFLPA are implementing policies that continue to prioritize health and safety.

"I definitely feel safe here," said Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. "I'm optimistic that we can execute all protocols, guys can stay safe, guys can stay healthy."