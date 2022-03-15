Around the NFL

Zach Ertz: Priority No. 1 in returning to Cardinals was a 'chance to win another Super Bowl'

Published: Mar 15, 2022 at 07:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Veteran tight end ﻿Zach Ertz﻿ agreed to re-sign with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, eschewing the chance to test free agency fully.

Ertz agreed to terms on a three-year, $31.65 million contract days before the free-agent market officially opened. With the tight end market already depleted -- in large part to three getting franchise-tagged -- Ertz could have attempted to hold out and create a leverage bidding war if clubs got desperate.

However, the 31-year-old said his only goal was to return to Arizona to chase a title.

"The thing why I wanted to be here was a chance to win another Super Bowl," he said, via the Arizona Republic. "That was the No. 1 priority to me, was finding a way to stay here with his organization because I love coming to work every day, I love the guys on this team, I love the vets on this team and I'm excited about the future, honestly."

The Cardinals traded for Ertz midway through the 2021 season. In 11 games in Arizona, the veteran compiled 56 catches for 574 yards and three TDs.

The $10.55 million average per year on his new contract is a solid pay-bump from the $8.5 million he was making per on his last deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Still, it's lower than the $10.931 million franchise tag and less than Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith made on the open market last year (both $12.5 million from the Patriots).

Reporters pressed Ertz on why he didn't push to get to the market, given some of the money going around -- including former Cardinals wide receiver ﻿Christian Kirk﻿ getting a four-year, $72 million deal from Jacksonville.

"When you find a good thing, you don't go looking for something else," Ertz replied. "For me, I wanted to be there. They made it known that I was a priority from the moment the season ended. And to be in a place that respects you for not only what you do on the field but off the field as well, the way you approach the game, for me is invaluable You can't put a price on that. I wanted to be here. Yeah, there could have been situations that could have been different, but I don't think any of them would have been better than this."

On the first day of the negotiating window opening, the Cards lost Kirk and Chase Edmonds (Miami) but re-signed Ertz, running back James Conner and backup QB Colt McCoy.

Ertz will play a key role as one of the Cardinals primary pass-catchers alongside receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore in 2022.

Related Content

news

Steelers tender quarterback Dwayne Haskins with $2.54M offer

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed the original-round RFA tender on quarterback Dwayne Haskins. It's worth $2.54 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Chiefs signing safety Justin Reid to three-year, $31.5M deal

Safety Reid, previously with the Texans, is signing a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Broncos agree to terms with former 49ers DT D.J. Jones on three-year, $30M deal

The Broncos and DT D.J. Jones, formerly with the 49ers, have agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. 
news

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence agrees to new three-year, $40M deal

Demarcus Lawrence has agreed to a new three-year, $40 million contract with the Cowboys, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Of the $40 million, $30 million is guaranteed, making Lawrence the first defensive end in NFL history to have his contract guaranteed for seven straight seasons, per Pelissero.
news

Dolphins signing former Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson to 3-year, $22.8M deal

The Dolphins have agreed with receiver ﻿Cedrick Wilson﻿ on a three-year deal worth $22.8 million with $12.75 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Buccaneers re-signing CB Carlton Davis to 3-year, $45M deal

The Buccaneers are re-signing cornerback ﻿Carlton Davis﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Chargers expected to sign former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson to five-year, $82.5M deal

The Chargers are making another massive addition to their defense. L.A. is expected to sign Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5M deal, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

QB Teddy Bridgewater signing one-year deal worth up to $10M with Dolphins 

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, a Miami native, is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins to back up ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday. 
news

Packers to re-sign LB De'Vondre Campbell to five-year, $50M contract

Salary cap concerns won't stop the Green Bay Packers from hanging on to one of their key free agents. Ian Rapoport reports that the Packers are expected to re-sign linebacker ﻿De'Vondre Campbell﻿ on a five-year, $50 million contract.
news

Haason Reddick, Eagles agree to three-year, $45M contract

The Eagles have entered the free agency chat. Philadelphia has agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract with pass rusher Haason Reddick, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Reggie Wayne joins Colts staff as WRs coach

Colts legend Reggie Wayne is re-joining the team -- as a coach. The club on Monday announced coaching staff changes for the 2022 season, with the retired receiver in charge of the position he manned for 14 years in Indianapolis.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW