You don't have to like your fantasy QB, just start him

ImageConspiracy theorists should take note that there are a lot of Rivers billboards popping up around the L.A. freeways and draw the conclusion that the Chargers are ready for an invasion. The L.A. market has come under serious scrutiny since the Jaguars' sale was announced this week. So I guess it's up to me to handicap this. Of all of the pundits and TV talking heads nationally, I'm the only one who grew up a football fan in Southern California, roots for the local teams and even spent some time covering the Los Angeles Rams. So I will happily take the mantle for the L.A.-area sports fans and lay out the following: The Jaguars should stay in Jacksonville. The Chargers belong to San Diego. The Raiders? No. And anybody who remembers the great Rams-Vikings rivalry would not want the vagabonds from Minnesota (though I concede that the last Minnesota team to move to L.A. worked out). The only team that will make sense is the Rams. And if it's not going to be the Rams, then forget the whole thing. ...