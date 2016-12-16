Like/Dislike: Trusting Kirk Cousins, doubting Big Ben

(I know there will be many of you who will stump for Tapatio. Which really is a great hot sauce. You will not get a bad word out of me. And if you really want to get into it, the best might be Gringo Bandito. Which is from the kitchen of Dexter Holland. I'm sure some of you would not want to try a food product from a punk rocker. Like, hey enjoy Mark Hoppus bran muffins! But we have been using Newman's Own salad dressing and spoiler alert, Paul Newman was an actor. That's right, he was in a ton of movies back in the day. Probably none that you've seen. No, not "The Natural" you fools. That's Robert Redford. But both of those guys were in the same movie, "The Sting." I know you probably never will, but you should check it out. It's really a good movie.)