Like/Dislike: Start all of the Rams in Week 9

Image I feel bad for the homies Harmon and Gelhar who have moved away from their favorite local bar, "The Gulp" in West Hollywood or Northridge or whatever (LA is all the same to me). It's funny to listen to them talk about how they will still hang out there. But friends, the first bar you become a local at is like your friends from high school. Sure, you promise that you'll remain friends. But it's nearly impossible. I mean sure, I see Cassidy's in Newport Beach on Facebook all the time. And maybe I like to believe I'll swing by some day. But that day never comes. Besides, I'm happy with Tsunami Sushi now. And RIIP Brewing Company. But you two should just write K.I.T. on the wall, leave your phone number and tell them to have a bitchin' summer. Stay cool!