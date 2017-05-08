You can't forearm side-plank with Antonio Brown

Some things are harder than they look. For instance, here's Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown introducing us to something called the forearm side-plank.
(If I tried this, I'd last about seven seconds before detecting the odor of smoke. Then I'd burst into flames and perish.)
This is a viral stunt by Nike, sure, but it appears to be a real part of Brown's offseason training. Brown's trainer, Cara Troutman-Enseki, explained the forearm side-plank thusly on Nike's website:
"It works his entire core -- the transverse and rectus abdominis, external and internal obliques and erector spinae -- as well as the traps, delts, rotator cuffs, rhomboids, pecs, serratus anterior, glutes, quads and adductors."
That is hard-core core work, folks. Careful out there.