Year of QB? Reexamining hype for Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen

His stats don't jump off the page (1.5 sacks this season), but he jumps off the screen with his combination of power, quickness and effort. He's shown improvement each week, most recently in a very disruptive game against Kentucky last weekend. My sources expect him to test off the charts at the NFL Scouting Combine, whether he enters the draft this year or next, and you can easily see why when you study him. Two areas where he can improve: block recognition and pad level. He gets influenced up the field too often on run plays (OL uses his quickness against him) and he has a tendency to play too upright at times. Those are both fixable issues, though. His ceiling is sky high. -- Daniel Jeremiah