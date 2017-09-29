Sam Darnold-Luke Falk matchup draws scouts from 16 NFL clubs

Friday night's USC-Washington State game features one of the top head-to-head QB matchups of the 2017 season, with the Trojans' Sam Darnold and Cougars' Luke Falk set to meet.

As you might expect, the contest has the NFL's attention.

Twenty-two scouts from 16 NFL clubs are credentialed to attend the Pac-12 showdown in Pullman, Washington, per WSU. Here's the list of teams:

» Bears

» Bengals

» Bills

» Browns

» Buccaneers

» Cardinals

» Chargers

» Eagles

» Falcons

» 49ers

» Jets

» Packers

» Panthers

» Raiders

» Seahawks

» Vikings

Darnold holds the No. 1 spot in CFB 24/7's QB Power Rankings heading into Week 5 of the season, although scouts are expressing concern about his interception total. He has 7 picks through 4 games this season after throwing 9 all of last season. A turnover-free game against the Cougars could quiet some of that chatter. As a redshirt sophomore, Darnold will be eligible to apply for early draft eligibility after the season, but NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah reported this summer that sources close to Darnold won't be surprised if he returns for another season at USC.

While Darnold has been in the national spotlight all season long, Falk doesn't get nearly the same attention, so Friday night represents a huge opportunity for him to take advantage of the big stage. Jeremiah previewed the senior QB's matchup against USC in this week's Move The Sticks notebook.

Of course, the QBs aren't the only draw for scouts in the USC-WSU game. Teams looking for edge defenders should have their eye on the Trojans' Uchenna Nwosu. He's on the rise after a strong first month of the season.

