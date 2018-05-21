Xavier Rhodes headlines NFL's top 10 cornerbacks for 2018

When the Jaguars drafted Ramsey, they envisioned a physical tone-setter in the secondary who could shut down the NFL's top-notch wideouts. I'd say they got that and much more just two years into his career. His extremely physical play, along with his won't-back-down attitude, gives him a chance to win any ball that comes his way. The first-team All-Pro (52.1) was second only to teammate A.J. Bouye (36.1) in passer rating yielded among corners who took at least 400 pass-play snaps in 2017. Ramsey's high IQ and unbelievable instincts should keep him near the top of this list for years to come.