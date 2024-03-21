WR K.J. Osborn trusts that 'everything will take care of itself' for Patriots' plan at quarterback

The Patriots signed veteran Jacoby Brissett to a one-year contract this offseason. They're widely expected to use the No. 3 overall pick on a rookie quarterback, which would make Brissett a solid mentor/backup/bridge option. Following the Mac Jones trade to Jacksonville, the Pats also have Bailey Zappe, who started six games last year, and Nathan Rourke on the roster.

There has been some speculation that the Patriots could trade out of the No. 3 spot, electing to stockpile a haul of draft picks and go after a QB next year, but the prevailing notion at this point is that the Pats will snag their franchise signal-caller.

In four seasons with Minnesota, Osborn, a former fifth-round pick, grew into a solid contributor, able to win routes and showed reliable hands. He is the type of depth player that good receiver corps rely on to provide consistent, diverse production.

In 59 games in Minnesota, Osborn generated 1,845 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns. In 2023, he earned 540 receiving yards, fluctuating from the Vikings' No. 2 or No. 3 receiver. Last year, the Patriots' leading pass-catcher was Demario Douglas, with 561 yards.

Osborn knows that the Patriots have their work cut out to turn things around after a 4-13 season that led to the offseason overhaul.

"Oh yeah, it's going to be a grind," Osborn said "Obviously, it wasn't the best season last year. Obviously it starts with the top down. We got a great owner and a great head coach, and it starts with the quarterback position. And then everybody -- all the guys around them -- making that guy better, making that guy feel comfortable, offense, defense, special team.

"And we build. It doesn't happen overnight. I know what I signed up for, it's going to be a grind, man, and I want to be a person that helps this organization get back to where it needs to be."

The next step is settling on a QB plan, which could entail waiting to see which rookie falls to them at No. 3.