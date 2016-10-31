Wolfe: Rivers relationship hurt by threat to eat his kids

Philip Rivers didn't have one of his best days on Sunday in Denver. The Chargers quarterback was sacked four times and threw three interceptions, one of which was run back for a touchdown by the Broncos.
After the game, Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe spoke casually of his disdain for one of the game's finest passers.
"I don't like him," Wolfe told Altitude Sports host Vic Lombardi. "Not the kind of guy I'd hang out with. Ever since I told him I'd eat his kids, just hasn't been the same."
That last line, though ...
Rivers is a famously prolific creator of human life. He and his wife have eight children. One would think that kid smack talk is off-limits on the gridiron, but some people will do anything for an edge. Even if it means channelling the underbelly of Mike Tyson's id.