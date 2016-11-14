Wilson joins the fight to bring Sonics back to Seattle

Russell Wilson's Twitter feed is typically a housing place for motivational platitudes, charity news and the general greatness of God, his wife and Bose products. On Monday, the Seahawks star spiced things up a bit.
This is a put-your-money-where-your-mouth-is moment for Wilson, who has been outspoken in his support for bringing the NBA back to Seattle. Last May, Wilson urged Seattle residents to start a petition after the city council voted down a proposal to reserve space for a new downtown arena.
Sonics ownership moved the team to Oklahoma City and rechristened the franchise as the Thunder before the start of the 2008-09 season. That was the end of the Sonics, who were Seattle's first major sports franchise when they began play in October 1967. The Seahawks (1976) and Mariners (1977) followed in the NBA's wake.
We're not sure how much Wilson changes things in this fight, but you'd think backing from a beloved star quarterback can only be a force of good. And these two facts are indisputable: 1) Seattle deserves an NBA team and 2) The Oklahoma City Thunder is a terrible name.