Will Tom Brady outlast this run of 'Star Wars' sequels?

Brady fired a screaming spiral into the face of Father Time last year, and he'll enter 2017 behind steady and familiar offensive line and his best collection of playmakers since his 50-touchdown season in 2007. Brady will be 40 come Week 1, but we'll reiterate here that he was as good as ever last season. We are pretty much in unprecedented territory for an NFL standout who doesn't kick for a living. No wonder the Patriots seem conflicted about dealing Jimmy Garoppolo. The biggest threat for Star Wars is public exhaustion, though business is unlikely to suffer until the product shows signs of slippage. Of course, the likelihood of that happening is higher when you're cranking out sequels like you're the Saw franchise. ADVANTAGE: TOM BRADY