Wild Card Weekend: Most likely road winner in Round 1?

Winning on the road in the postseason isn't easy, but it's certainly not unprecedented, either -- especially when it comes to Wild Card Weekend. In the first round of last season's NFL playoffs, road teams won three of four games. And over the past five seasons, Round 1 road teams are nearly .500 (9-11).
This weekend, four teams hit the road:
So, which road team is most likely to come away with a victory this weekend?
Arizona doesn't give up a ton of points (allowing 18.7 per game,
fifth best in the NFL), boasts the fifth-best turnover differential (plus-8) and creates good field position. I also think putting
Cardinals cornerback
Patrick Peterson in man-to-man coverage on rookie receiver
Kelvin Benjamin should be something of a deciding factor. Of
course I'm worried about Lindley, but sometimes you have a feel for a game, and I have a feeling this one will go Arizona's way.
The Le'Veon Bell injury is crippling for Pittsburgh. He's the Steelers' MVP, and now he's officially out of commission for Saturday night's game -- this is huge. Plus, Joe Flacco, no stranger to playoff pressure, will have good matchups against the Pittsburgh defensive backfield. The Ravens will win a game that has more points than the typical Baltimore-Pittsburgh slugfest.
And let's pump the breaks on the
Panthers. Yes, the
Cardinals are starting
Ryan Lindley, who, quite frankly, should be out of the league. But Arizona has the better defense. And I trust
Bruce Arians over
Ron Rivera in a big spot.
Factor in
Jim Caldwell's experience in the postseason, and I believe all of the signs point to Detroit walking out of Jerryworld with the "W."
Bottom line:
Bruce Arians will have his team set to move on.
Ultimately, these are two teams that both have a lot of issues. An upset wouldn't surprise.