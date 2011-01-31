Who will benefit most from fast track at Cowboys Stadium?

The Packers have the best receiver group and secondary in the NFL, and there is no shortage of speed on either side of the ball. We all saw what this team did the last time it was in a dome situation -- it thrashed the Falcons in Atlanta -- and had the provocation been there they could have put up 50 that night. That won't happen to the Steelers, but this surface and environment bodes very well for Green Bay. The Steelers have guys who can run, too -- receivers Mike Wallace and Emmanuel Sanders in particular -- but Wallace has been held in check in the postseason and Pittsburgh by and large wants to slow the pace some on Sunday.