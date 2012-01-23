Who's the early favorite to win Super Bowl XLVI?

Even though there are only a handful of the same players on both teams, the head coaches and quarterbacks are still the same. That's huge, especially since last time Tom Brady and New England were coming in undefeated, full of themselves and generally expecting to win without much difficulty. Instead, they had no answer for the Giants' pass rush. Eli Manning was still Peyton's little brother and New England didn't respect him at all, especially on the final drive of the game. Those scenarios won't be repeated. New England knows what its getting into this time around. Despite enjoying a prolific season, Eli has still been careless with the football. The 49ers should have had three interceptions against him, but instead banged into each other and let the ball fall to the ground. I don't see that happening with the Patriots, who know what the big stage is all about. I think we see a lot of points, but the Patriots' "situational defense" will allow them to win the game.