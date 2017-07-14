Who cares about winter, 'Hard Knocks' is coming

While all you nerds pinch yourselves about the start of a new season of Game of Thrones, I'm over here with a red marker and calendar crossing off the days until the launch of HBO's true summer banger, Hard Knocks.
The premium cable behemoth released a one-minute teaser trailer of season 12 of Knocks, which will focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gerald McCoy is the focal point in the clip, and the trailer ends with a nifty pull-away shot that captures the star defensive tackle perched atop Raymond James Stadium after a grueling stairs workout.
How did film and television directors survive before drones came along?
The McCoy star turn is a reminder of the deep bench Hard Knocks producers will be drawing from this season in Tampa, a promising development we delved into back when the season was announced in April.
Of course, nothing is going to drop the hammer in the way of intrigue like AGUAYO v. FOLK: KICKER DEATH MATCH, but there should be plenty of interesting subjects to explore.
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicks off Tuesday, August 8 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. I apologize for the GOT dig in the lede, I'm just bitter I never understand what's happening on that stupid show.