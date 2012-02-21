Which prospect has the most at stake at the combine?

It has to be former Oklahoma State QB Brandon Weeden. No one knows for sure where this guy will go in the draft. With his age (28) being the preeminent factor in how a team sees him, a bad outing in Indianapolis could be catastrophic. If Weeden doesn't perform well in workouts or the interview process, it's not hard to imagine what some GMs and personnel directors will think: He's already five, six years older than everyone else, and he was terrible at the combine. Nice college player, not for us. Actual game-day production should matter most, but at 28, Weeden can't afford a poor showing at the combine.