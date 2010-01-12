Which home team is in danger of losing in divisional playoffs?

Published: Jan 12, 2010 at 05:10 AM

Since 1990, the top two seeds in each conference have a 56-20 (.737) record as home teams in the divisional round of the playoffs. Those results are split evenly at 28-10 for both the No. 1 and 2 seeds.

But over the last six seasons, the home teams in the divisional round have had a tough ride, winning only 13 of the 24 games, or just 54 percent of the time. Only once in that time -- 2004 -- did all four home teams survive the divisional round. Last year, three of the four road teams won in the divisional round, marking the first time since 1990 that both No. 1 seeds lost. Pittsburgh was the only home team that did win, and went on to win the Super Bowl.

Statistics say the home teams this weekend -- New Orleans, Minnnsota, Indianapolis and San Diego -- are all vulnerable. For the Saints and Colts, it's worth noting that this is the first time since 1970 that both No. 1 seeds enter the playoffs on a losing streak of two-plus games (Saints have lost three straight, Colts two).

With all that said, we put NFL Network analysts Brian Baldinger and Solomon Wilcots on the spot. We asked them their thoughts on which home team playing this weekend was most primed for an upset, and whether the matchups put any of the top seeds in danger.

Read their takes, and then enter into the discussion below.

