Which home team is in danger of losing in divisional playoffs?

But over the last six seasons, the home teams in the divisional round have had a tough ride, winning only 13 of the 24 games, or just 54 percent of the time. Only once in that time -- 2004 -- did all four home teams survive the divisional round. Last year, three of the four road teams won in the divisional round, marking the first time since 1990 that both No. 1 seeds lost. Pittsburgh was the only home team that did win, and went on to win the Super Bowl.