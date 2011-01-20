We asked writers and analysts at NFL.com and NFL Network to weigh in with their thoughts on what would be the ultimate matchup for Super Bowl XLV.
Michael Lombardi: Titletown vs. Steel City
One of the many wonderful things about this year's conference championship games is that each team in the final four is filled with history and tradition, along with rabid fans who provide a good following on the road. Therefore, deciding on the ultimate Super Bowl is difficult, but how can anyone argue with Titletown meeting the Steel City? The Steelers with their six Super Bowl championships meeting the Packers, and their three Super Bowl titles. It would be a game for the ages.
Daryl Johnston: Steelers' Xs vs. Packers' Os would be quite a sight
Packers vs. Steelers. It's not a slight to the Bears. I'm an offensive guy, and I love to see football played well from that side of the ball. Right now, the Packers are the best team of the final four when it comes to offense. A lot of that has to do with Aaron Rodgers, but I think they have a great group of receivers. I would love to see them match up against the Steelers, especially with the impact defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau has had. I think it would be a great mental chess match with Rodgers and Mike McCarthy's offense against Troy Polamalu, who is so difficult to account for because of his playmaking ability.
Pat Kirwan: Both No. 6 seeds would be historic
The Jets and the Packers are the No. 6 seeds, and never in the history of the Super Bowl have the lowest seeds met to play for the championship. The Jets would have beaten three Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger, all on the road with a 24-year-old, second-year QB who would own the record for the most road playoff wins in the history of the NFL. The Packers would have taken down Michael Vick, Matt Ryan and Jay Cutler all on the road. Neither team backed into the big game, and there would be little doubt that they earned the right. Mark Sanchez and Aaron Rodgers would have to be talked about in the same conversation as the greats to play the game.
Kurt Warner: Looking to see new, young QBs face off
I would say the Packers vs. Jets. First and foremost, looking at the quarterbacks, I would like to see two new, young quarterbacks with a chance to win a championship. I also think it would be a great matchup between the receivers of the Packers and the secondary of the Jets. It would be a perfect matchup with Aaron Rodgers and his receiving corps against Rex Ryan and his defense.
Jason La Canfora: Showdown of NFL's elite franchises
Pittsburgh vs. Green Bay. Two top defenses in the NFL. Two top-rate quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers arrives as a superstar and Big Ben completes a turnaround few would have thought possible last winter. Both teams have overcome key injuries to reach this point. Two of the best-run franchises in the NFL. All kinds of great matchups -- Pittsburgh's linebackers vs. Green Bay's offensive line, Mike Wallace vs. Charles Woodson, Greg Jennings vs. Troy Polamalu. This would be a helluva game.
Trent Green: Super Bowl goes green
I would say Packers vs. Jets. Aside from the great matchups, there would be some great storylines as well. Start with Mark Sanchez making it after taking some criticism during his second season. LaDainian Tomlinson and Jason Taylor getting to their first Super Bowl. Of course, there's Rex Ryan. Aaron Rodgers would be trying to get the Brett Favre monkey off his back. It would be a nice compliment for Mike McCarthy, who has turned the program around in a short amount of time. Plus the storylines of Dom Capers, Charles Woodson and the football lineage of Clay Matthews III.
Bucky Brooks: Jets-Packers would be most intriguing
My ultimate Super Bowl matchup would be the Packers vs. Jets. Although the regular matchup produced a 9-0 score in favor of the Packers, I would love to see Rex Ryan's approach against a red-hot Aaron Rodgers. I think the matchup between the Jets' offense and Dom Capers' defense would also be intriguing based on their contrasting styles. Throw in two rabid fan bases looking for another elusive title, and you have the makings for an intriguing Super Bowl.
Rod Woodson: Packers coaches have Pittsburgh ties
I would like to see the Packers vs. Steelers. The matchups would feature the best offense (Packers) against the best defense (Steelers) among the four teams still in the playoffs. There are ties between the teams, as Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers coached in Pittsburgh, and safeties coach Darren Perry and outside linebackers coach Kevin Greene both played with the Steelers. Packers coach Mike McCarthy is also from the Pittsburgh area.
Vic Carucci: Jets offer great entertainment value
Jets vs. Packers: First, the Jets vs. anybody is custom-made for the Super Bowl because of all of the brashness and quotability of Rex Ryan and his most vocal players. With the Jets around, it's entirely possible that Super Bowl Media Day would be more entertaining than the actual game. The Packers might not have as much personality from their coach or players. But it would be fascinating to see how the hottest quarterback in the game, Aaron Rodgers, would fare against one of the NFL's best defenses.