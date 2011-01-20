What would be the ultimate matchup for Super Bowl XLV?

The Jets and the Packers are the No. 6 seeds, and never in the history of the Super Bowl have the lowest seeds met to play for the championship. The Jets would have beaten three Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger, all on the road with a 24-year-old, second-year QB who would own the record for the most road playoff wins in the history of the NFL. The Packers would have taken down Michael Vick, Matt Ryan and Jay Cutler all on the road. Neither team backed into the big game, and there would be little doubt that they earned the right. Mark Sanchez and Aaron Rodgers would have to be talked about in the same conversation as the greats to play the game.