What we learned from Thursday's preseason games

We can't talk Bears without noting the kicker battle. Elliott Fry hit the initial extra point. Eddy Pineiro then missed a 48-yarder wide left. To end the first half, Fry nailed a 43-yard attempt (!) down the middle. Pineiro later atoned for his miss with a 23-yard field goal. We'd assume that Fry has the lead in this heated battle, but things can change swiftly in the Windy City.