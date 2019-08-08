Cardinals' Kyler Murray delivers in 1st preseason start

Kyler Murray's preseason debut lasted just one drive, but it confirmed everything that made the quarterback the No. 1 pick.

Murray's drive started backed up at his own 2-yard-line. It's a precarious place that can rattle a young quarterback.

The rookie wasn't shook. At all.

During Murray's drive, the entire Cardinals offense looked about as comfortable as you can be in a preseason opener with a rookie quarterback.

Murray completed 6-of-7 attempts (his only "incompletion" coming when a receiver stepped out of bounds for a penalty on the catch, which by league rule is deemed an incompletion) for 44 yards on the night. The No. 1 overall pick displayed pinpoint accuracy and elusiveness in the pocket, and got the ball out quicker than a hiccup.

"I thought it was smooth," Murray told reporters after Arizona's 17-13 win. "I was anxious to get out there, move around and throw it a little bit. I really just tried to execute whatever coach called, and I think we did that for the most part."

Boom, quick 6-yard out to Damiere Byrd. Swoosh, 8 yards to Trent Sherfield for a first down. Bam, 8 more yards to Sherfield.

Murray then dropped his arm slot down like he was turning a double play to hit David Johnson for a screen pass that went 14 yards.

The rookie evaded pressure with ease early in the drive, displaying the ability to throw the pigskin with accuracy on the move. A penalty and a sack, which he had no shot to avoid, ended the drive, but Murray showed the poise to methodically get the Cards out of trouble and flip the field, a key once the regular season gets underway.

Murray didn't throw the ball more than 9 air-yards downfield but peppered the sideline, which takes a strong arm. On several of his out-routes, Murray's ball whistled through the air with rare zip. Once he unfurls his pretty deep ball, the Cards offense could be a headache for defenses stretching it both wide and verticle.

It was just one drive, but Murray showed relaxed knowledge of Kliff Kingsbury's offense, making quick, decisive decisions. If the QB continues to progress, at the very least the Cards will be fun to watch.

Get on board while you can. The Murray Hype Train is poised to take off.