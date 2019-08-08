Roundup: Lions WR Jermaine Kearse suffers broken leg

Jermaine Kearse was hoping for a bounce-back season. It didn't last one preseason drive.

The Detroit Lions receiver suffered a broken leg and associated injuries to his ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Kearse was rolled up on the Lions' first drive of the preseason opener versus the New England Patriots. He left on a cart with his leg in an air cast.

The 29-year-old had been the Lions' top reserve receiver during training camp, according to reporters in Detroit. Instead of shining in that role to get his career back on track, Kearse will spend 2019 in rehab after the brutal injury.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring from Thursday's games:

1. New York Jets right guard Brian Winters left their preseason opener against the New York Giants with a shoulder injury.

2. Houston Texans receiver Keke Coutee was carted off the field against the Green Bay Packers with an apparent right knee injury.

3. Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld was taken off the field in a cart after suffering an apparent injury to his left arm.

4. Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (rib) is questionable to return to their game against the Chicago Bears.

5. Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Conor McDermott was evaluated for a head injury.