What we learned from Sunday's Week 3 games

He also didn't get much help from a rushing attack that was rolling through two weeks, but both missed Lindsay and also ran into the best front it has faced so far. Baltimore largely bottled up Denver's running backs, holding the combination of Lindsay, Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker to 3.77 yards per carry (83 yards on 22 carries). Freeman was the best of the three (13 for 53 and a touchdown), and Denver's rushing numbers are inflated by Emmanuel Sanders' one carry on a reverse for a 35-yard touchdown, but this offense became punchless in the second half because it couldn't run the ball and couldn't complete a pass for a big gain without having it called back by a penalty. This game showed us that perhaps the Broncos have been masquerading as a potential contender with two wins in three weeks. Maybe this is more of what Denver is.