Drew Brees breaks NFL record for career completions

Move over Brett Favre; there's a new career pass completion leader in NFL history.

With a 17-yard completion to wide receiver Michael Thomas at the 7:52 mark of the second quarter, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees moved ahead of Favre with 6,301 career pass completions to set an NFL record.

Brees entered Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons ranked second in league history with 6,287 career pass completions on his 18-year career and 13 behind to tie Favre, who previously held the mark with 6,300.

The Saints' signal-caller, an 11-time Pro Bowler, ranks as the NFL's all-time most accurate passer (66.9 completion percentage). He is also the only quarterback in league history to have five 5,000-yard passing seasons, which he accomplished in 2008, 2011-13 and 2016.

Brees' charge on league history is not over.

The next mark projected to fall at Brees' current pace is Peyton Manning's record of 71,940 career yards passing. Brees entered Week 3's game just 803 yards behind Manning, putting Brees on track to establish a new record in Week 5.