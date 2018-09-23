Patrick Mahomes breaks Peyton Manning's record

If you thought Kansas City's juggernaut offense had peaked with back-to-back AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for new quarterback Patrick Mahomes, guess again.

Leading the Chiefs to the end zone on each of his five first-half possessions, Patrick Mahomes is taking aim at NFL records. With a 12-yard toss to Sammy Watkins in the final minute of the second quarter of Sunday's 38-27 win over the Niners, Mahomes notched his 13th touchdown pass of 2018, breaking Peyton Manning's 2013 mark for most passing scores in the first three games of a season.

Watkins became the ninth different player to corral a TD toss from Mahomes -- before the calendar even flips to October. Matt Ryan holds that particular season-long record, spreading touchdowns to 13 different receivers during his 2016 MVP campaign.

Even though the Chiefs failed to find pay dirt in the second half of Sunday's game, they still are on pace for an astonishing 85 touchdowns this season. The gold standard is 76 held by Manning's 2013 Broncos attack that ultimately fell to the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Mixing college concepts with his West Coast offense roots, coach Andy Reid had the Chiefs off to a flying start before encountering a midseason slump in 2017. Buoyed by Mahomes' athleticism and rare arm talent, this new and improved attack boasts a different feel. It marries high-level scheming and execution with a cornucopia of skill-position talent, enabling receivers to run scot-free through the intermediate and deep zones of opposing defenses.

If this domination continues, it won't be just the 2013 Broncos and 2016 Falcons in Mahomes' crosshairs.