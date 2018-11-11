What we learned from Sunday's Week 10 games

Rams defensive end Dante Fowler, who accounted for a 15-yard facemask penalty and a 15-yard unsportsmanlike infraction, made up for his mistakes late in the game. Fowler came up big with a strip-sack on Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, and ultimately recovered the loose ball at Seattle's 9-yard line after it careened off players in the backfield. The Rams took advantage of the turnover on the very next play when Cooks sprinted into the end zone on a sweep to give the Rams a 36-24 cushion before holding on for the win. While the penalties didn't cost the Rams in what was a close game, the lack of discipline kept two Seattle drives alive and led to touchdowns. Los Angeles is well-coached, though, so Sunday could be anomaly and not cause for alarm.