Initial concern is Cooper Kupp suffered torn ACL

The Rams are back on the winning side of things after a thrilling contest at the L.A. Coliseum -- but it came at a price.

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp's outlook isn't bright after he went down with a knee injury in the second half of Los Angeles' 36-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the initial concern is Kupp suffered a torn ACL, according to a source informed of the situation.

"Yeah, I don't think it's very good," Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters following the game.

Kupp will undergo an MRI Monday to determine a clear diagnosis of his injury, Rapoport added.

Kupp was attempting to run a route downfield when he cut off his left leg and immediately went down to the ground, clutching his leg near his knee. He was helped off the field, taken to the locker room and quickly ruled doubtful to return. He missed the rest of the game.

A potential loss of Kupp would mean the loss of a big-bodied possession receiver who averaged five catches, 75 yards and a little under a touchdown per game. He was on page for over 1,000 yards receiving this season as part of a corps that also includes big-play threat Brandin Cooks and the multi-level playmaker Robert Woods. Simply, losing Kupp wouldn't be devastating, but it would be fairly significant to the Rams.

Check back for more information on Kupp's injury as he undergoes further examination in the next 24-48 hours.