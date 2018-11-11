Drew Brees passes Favre for 2nd-most passing TDs

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees' march on the NFL's record books continues.

With three first-half touchdown passes against the Cincinnati Bengals, Brees now has 509 career touchdown passes to move ahead of Hall of Famer Brett Favre (508) in second place.

Up next, Peyton Manning's all-time touchdown record of 539.

The 2018 regular season has been one for the record books for Brees. Earlier in the season, he became the all-time career passing leader and the all-time completions leader.

Brees wasn't the only Saints player to make history in the first half against the Bengals.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas recorded six catches, giving him 271 receptions in the first 40 games of his career. Thomas moved ahead of New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who previously held the mark with 266 in the same span.

The Saints defeated the Bengals, 51-14.