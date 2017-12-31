What we learned from final 2018 NFL Draft order for picks 1-20

5. The sweet spot for offensive tackles could fall between picks 10 and 20. Teams attempting to peg the potential run on offensive tackles should expect blindside protectors to start flying off the board right outside the top 10. The teams in need of pass protectors fall in line with where the top-rated tackle prospects should rank at the end of the process. That means teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, Oakland Raiders and Arizona Cardinals could make moves to secure OTs when they are on the clock in the middle of the first round. In addition, there are teams like the New York Giants and New York Jets that could move into position to nab a potential franchise player at the position.