What we learned: Antonio Callaway likened to Julio Jones

"He's a guy that is fun to watch practice. You know, I've been around some really good players, and I don't want to put him in these categories, but these guys that have been successful, like a guy that I coached at Louisville, Deion Branch, who practiced every day like it was a game, (and) Julio Jones when he was at Alabama," McElwain said Tuesday at SEC Media Days. " ... I'm talking about as soon as you walked through the gate, man, it was on. Antonio is one of those guys. He just loves to play the game."