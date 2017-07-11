What we learned: Antonio Callaway likened to Julio Jones

Published: Jul 11, 2017 at 10:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

HOOVER, Ala. -- Florida WR Antonio Callaway is one of the most talented receivers in college football, but according to coach Jim McElwain, the Gators star doesn't take his ability for granted on the practice field.

In fact, the junior's practice habits remind McElwain of two of the best receivers he's ever coached.

"He's a guy that is fun to watch practice. You know, I've been around some really good players, and I don't want to put him in these categories, but these guys that have been successful, like a guy that I coached at Louisville, Deion Branch, who practiced every day like it was a game, (and) Julio Jones when he was at Alabama," McElwain said Tuesday at SEC Media Days. " ... I'm talking about as soon as you walked through the gate, man, it was on. Antonio is one of those guys. He just loves to play the game."

Although McElwain has no doubt about Callaway in practice, the star receiver's status for games is still undetermined. Callaway was cited for marijuana possession in May, but McElwain hasn't indicated whether he'll begin the season under suspension. Florida will play Michigan on Sept. 2 in the opening game for both teams.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein has ranked Callaway the No. 3 receiver in college football, behind SMU's Courtland Sutton and Alabama's Calvin Ridley. Here are six other things we learned Tuesday at SEC Media Days:

Note: Click through the tabs above to see what we learned on each day at SEC Media Days.

2. Chubb eyeing top-10*status*. Georgia coach Kirby Smart said improved draft status was among RB Nick Chubb's motivations for returning to UGA for his senior year, and naturally, Chubb is aiming high.

"(Leonard) Fournette and (Christian) McCaffrey went top 10. That's just amazing to me, knowing that if I do have a great season, or any other running back has a great season, we can get up there in the top 10," Chubb told SEC Network.

Chubb's name hasn't buzzed in the offseason as one of the nation's top backs, as it has with Penn State's Saquon Barkley and LSU's Derrius Guice, but Chubb sees the spotlight on them as a place he's already visited.

"I've been in that position where I was considered one of the top backs, and it's hard to stay consistent," he said.

3. Webb not shy. Who is the best running back in the country? Vanderbilt's Ralph Webb, of course -- just ask him. The Commodores senior did all he could Tuesday to put his name in the same sentence with the likes of Guice and Barkley for that distinction.

4. Smith draws Mosley comp. Georgia coach Kirby Smart, asked if UGA LB Roquan Smith is at all similar to former first-round pick Rolando McClain, drew a different comparison.

"If I had to draw a comparison to anybody, it would probably be closer to C.J. Mosley athletically, the ability to cover and move in space," Smart said.

In other words, Smith is the kind of third-down asset that the linebacker position is trending toward. Smart coached both McClain and Mosley at Alabama.

5. Draft miss on Prescott? Every team in the NFL passed on multiple chances to draft the NFL's 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Dak Prescott, before the Dallas Cowboys took him in the fourth round. But Dan Mullen doesn't believe that represents a miss by the clubs who passed.

6. Ivey gets scouting look. With additional access to underclassmen granted by a new rule, NFL scouts got an early look at Florida OL Martez Ivey in the spring. But it wasn't an extensive one. Ivey confirmed he was one of five Gators underclassmen designated for additional scouting, but said he didn't work out; scouts took measurements only. Ivey, ranked the nation's No. 74 player by NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter, will move from left guard to left tackle as a junior this fall.

7. Prescott, Fitzgerald in touch. On the heels of Dak Prescott's impressive college career, Mississippi State has another impressive dual-threat passer in Nick Fitzgerald. And coach Dan Mullen said the former is a resource for the latter. "They talk. I don't know if it's on a constant, regular basis, but I know that Dak remains as support for Nick, and for everybody in the program," he said.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.

news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.

news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW