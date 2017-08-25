Top 150 college football players for 2017: Nos. 51-75

Editor's note: NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter revealed his initial ranking of college football's top 150 players in May. Now, with the college football season getting underway, he unveils an updated version of his top 150. Click through the tabs above to see the full rankings.
My ranking of the 150 best players in college football continues with Nos. 51-75.
51. Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn
52. Micah Kiser, LB, Virginia
53. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
54. Nick Fitzgerald, QB, Mississippi State
55. Deon Cain, WR, Clemson
56. Mark Walton, RB, Miami
57. Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
58. Da'Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama
59. Lowell Lotulelei, DT, Utah
60. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
61. Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
62. Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
63. Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State
64. Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State
65. J.T. Barrett, QB, Ohio State
66. Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon
67. Keishawn Bierria, LB, Washington
68. Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh
69. Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
70. Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
71. Quinton Flowers, QB, South Florida
72. Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
73. Cody O'Connell, OG, Washington State
74. Billy Price, C, Ohio State
75. Terence Williams, RB, Baylor
