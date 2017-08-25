Top 150 college football players for 2017: Nos. 51-75

Editor's note: NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter revealed his initial ranking of college football's top 150 players in May. Now, with the college football season getting underway, he unveils an updated version of his top 150. Click through the tabs above to see the full rankings.

My ranking of the 150 best players in college football continues with Nos. 51-75.

51. Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn

52. Micah Kiser, LB, Virginia

53. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

54. Nick Fitzgerald, QB, Mississippi State

55. Deon Cain, WR, Clemson

56. Mark Walton, RB, Miami

57. Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

58. Da'Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama

59. Lowell Lotulelei, DT, Utah

60. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

61. Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

62. Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

63. Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State

64. Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State

65. J.T. Barrett, QB, Ohio State

66. Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon

67. Keishawn Bierria, LB, Washington

68. Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh

69. Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

70. Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

71. Quinton Flowers, QB, South Florida

72. Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

73. Cody O'Connell, OG, Washington State

74. Billy Price, C, Ohio State

75. Terence Williams, RB, Baylor

