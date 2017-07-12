What we learned: Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick clocks blazing 40

3. Ridley vs. The Freeze. Alabama WR Calvin Ridley took to Twitter last month to challenge The Freeze, the Atlanta Braves promotional sensation who races fans across the warning track. He reiterated Wednesday that he thinks he could beat the masked groundskeeper with the same head start that the average fans get, but he wouldn't make the same prediction were he to get no head start. "Nope, I would need to know who he is," Ridley said. NFL scouts certainly know Ridley; the junior is an electric playmaker who NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein ranked as the No. 2 WR to watch in the college game.