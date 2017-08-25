Top 150 college football players for 2017: Nos. 11-20

Editor's note: NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter revealed his initial ranking of college football's top 150 players in May. Now, with the college football season getting underway, he unveils an updated version of his top 150. Click through the tabs above to see the full rankings.

Here are Nos. 11-20 in my rankings of CFB's best players heading into the 2017 season:

11. Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama: When Alabama gave Scarbrough carries in 2016, he used his huge frame to run through and past defenders, much like Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry. He'll be a force for the Tide as they try to get back to the national-title game.

12. Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas: There will be plenty of Derrick Johnson comparisons coming for Jefferson, who could play outside and inside at the next level. He'll become well known on a national scale with consistency in his playmaking as a junior.

13. Cameron Smith, LB, USC: Like former Trojans linebacker Brian Cushing, Smith's size, speed, and instincts allow him to always be around the ball.

14. Arden Key, DE, LSU: Key, yet another tall and lean LSU pass rusher, came into the national spotlight last year as a sophomore. Key has the potential to be a Pro Bowler. He took a leave of absence from the team for personal reasons in February, but coach Ed Orgeron expects him to return next month.

15. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA: Shoulder surgery sidelined Rosen last November, so his star isn't on the rise like it was at this time last year. By the end of this season, I won't be surprised if Rosen is in the running for a trip to New York City for the Heisman Trophy presentation.

16. Iman Marshall, CB, USC: Marshall has been impressive in coverage since his freshman year, and NFL scouts will tell you he's a better pure corner prospect than 2017 first-round pick Adoree' Jackson because of his strength and agility on the sideline.

17. Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State: Tall with wiry strength, McFadden catches the ball if it's anywhere near his hands; his eight interceptions tied for the FBS lead last season.

18. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: This tall, bullish tackle proved in his first year on campus that the recruiting hype was deserved. He'll anchor Clemson's line as they try to repeat as champions.

19. Mike Weber, RB, Ohio State: Many will compare Weber to former OSU back Ezekiel Elliott. Weber's cut-back ability, speed, and compact build make him tough to stop.

20. Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama: A versatile defender who can play every position in the secondary, Fitzpatrick will be a leader for Nick Saban's defensive group in 2017.

