Week 16 predictions: Panthers top Saints; Ravens edge Patriots

It's Week 16. Which means picks time = time to pick the playoffs. After all, how many games below don't have postseason implications?
Three, as it turns out: Titans-Jaguars, Browns-Jets and Buccaneers-Rams are the only matchups on the 16-game slate that will not impact the playoffs. That's pretty incredible, and it reflects the vision of league-wide parity held by the commissioner triumvirate of Bell-Rozelle-Tagliabue. Elsewhere ...
That is correct, Chris Kyle. Don Majkowski is the answer to the trivia question posted in the Power Rankings this week; he was the last Packers quarterback -- before Matt Flynn, of course -- to beat the Cowboys in Dallas. Chris Kyle ... is that a double first name? Like Billy Joe Tolliver? Do you remember Billy Joe Tolliver? Does anyone remember Billy Joe Tolliver? Well, he was playing as the same time as Majkowski, who was replaced in Green Bay by Brett Favre, who was replaced by Aaron Rodgers, who has been ably replaced by Flynn (with a little Scott Tolzien and -- literally -- a dash of Seneca Wallace thrown in).
Can Flynn deliver again when Green Bay hosts Pittsburgh? See below. As for the rest of the games, feel free to share your thoughts. We put a little something extra for the 'Stick's last stand. Feel free to share your thoughts on that as well ... @HarrisonNFL.
Now, let's get to it.
Elliot Harrison went 9-7 on his predictions for Week 15, giving him a record of 138-86 so far this season. How will he fare in Week 16? His picks are below, with home teams listed second. To make your own predictions on this week's games, click here.
As for this particular meeting, it should be one of the most entertaining contests of Week 16, even if it is flying a bit under the radar. The Packers' wideouts should be able to get separation against the Steelers' defensive backs. Also, for whatever reason, quarterback Matt Flynn plays well in Green Bay's system. Pass protection is the key, along with the Packers' ability to mix in Eddie Lacy enough to keep the defense honest. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, gets to the quarterback about as often as people have something glowing to say about Emmanuel Sanders' hands. If the Steelers can't improve on that, Green Bay wins at home. Game Picks trivia hint: The game also took place in Lambeau. #PITvsGB
» This matchup pits the two players with the most touches in the NFL this season -- Matt Forte (324) and Shady McCoy (314) -- against each other.
» The Bears' run defense has allowed 152.4 yards per game, at a clip of 5.2 yards per carry.
» Nick Foles has 23 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
» Alshon Jeffery averages 14.3 yards per touch this season, most in the NFL among qualifiers (he's on pace for 100 touches).
» The Eagles had allowed 21 points or less for nine games in a row -- and then they coughed up 48 to Matt Cassel and Matt Asiata. Matt Asiata.
On another note, here are my top five games in Candlestick Park history. Let us know if we got it wrong (@HarrisonNFL):
5) 2011, divisional playoff: Alex Smith and Vernon Davis take out the Saints with what is now referred to as "The Catch III."
4) 1980, Saints at 49ers: Joe Montana pulls off a legendary 28-point comeback -- and begins a legendary career. This was once the biggest comeback in league history.
3) 1990, NFC Championship Game: The 49ers fumble away their bid for a threepeat, as the underdog Giants pull off a fake punt and a game-winning kick in a phenomenal matchup.
2) 1998, NFC Wild-Card Game: "The Catch II." Steve Young slips, T.O. hangs on, and the 49ers win an incredible wild-card matchup against the two-time defending NFC champions.
1) 1981, NFC Championship Game: "The Catch." Perhaps the greatest game in NFL history. #ATLvsSF