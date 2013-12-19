Week 16 predictions: Panthers top Saints; Ravens edge Patriots

Will Jamaal Charles knock it out of the park again? Will Alex Smith once more play like Len Dawson with a touch of Johnny Unitas? Well, let's slow down, as Smith's five touchdown passes against the Raiders traveled oh, I don't know, about 12 yards total in the air. Still, the man did go 17-of-20 passing while averaging more than 14 yards per attempt. Meanwhile, the Colts' secondary has been getting burned quite a bit on the road without getting many big plays to offset its struggles; in their past five away games, they've allowed 10 touchdown passes without notching a single interception. And you can't expect Andrew Luck to suddenly play amazingly against that defense in Kansas City when he's been mostly mediocre for a month and a half -- in his past four games, Luck passed for 163, 200, 326 and 180 yards. Indy needs this one to avoid having to beat the Chiefs again two weeks from now as a No. 4 seed before potentially having to travel to Denver for the AFC Championship Game. Unfortunately for the Colts, I don't think they'll get it, not behind what has mostly been a lackluster running game. At least Trent Richardson thinks he's played well. #INDvsKC