Week 16 games that will determine top of 2018 NFL Draft order

Published: Dec 21, 2017 at 03:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

As the best NFL clubs compete in the December scramble for playoff position, the clubs outside of the postseason picture are sorting themselves out for the best picks in the 2018 NFL Draft. Here's a look at five Week 16 games that will help determine the top of next year's draft order.

Browns at Bears

Records:Browns: 0-14; Bears: 4-10
Where they stand: Cleveland can clinch the No. 1 pick of the draft with a loss or a tie against the Bears. Chicago -- losers of six of its last seven -- represents a strong opportunity for the Browns to finally crack the win column. If the Browns win, a Giants win or tie vs. the Cardinals on Sunday would give the Browns the No. 1 pick, as well. The Bears are currently holding the seventh overall pick, but a top-five pick is still a possibility for them.
Looking ahead: If Cleveland doesn't clinch the top pick in Week 16, it will leave some drama for Week 17 when it comes to the top of the draft order. The Browns will be on the road against the Steelers (11-3) to finish the season, and Pittsburgh, which has clinched the AFC North title, might be resting its starters at that point.

Giants at Cardinals

Records:Giants: 2-12; Cardinals: 6-8
Where they stand:The Giants and Browns are the only teams still alive in the race for the No. 1 pick. The Giants currently hold the No. 2 overall pick of the draft. The only scenario in which the Giants get the top pick requires two Cleveland wins to finish the year, plus two Giants losses, plus a turnaround in the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker advantage (Cleveland currently leads .510 to .541).
Looking ahead: New York closes the season against the Redskins (6-8). If the Giants beat Arizona this week, a loss to Washington would assure them of no worse than the No. 3 overall pick.

Colts at Ravens

Records:Colts: 3-11; Ravens: 8-6
Where they stand:San Francisco's three-game win streak has helped put the Colts in sole possession of the No. 3 overall draft pick entering Week 16. With a gaggle of 4-10 teams ahead of them in the standings, an Indianapolis win over Baltimore could make the Colts' draft position much more uncertain. The Colts have been eliminated from contention for the No. 1 pick, but a loss to Baltimore would keep the door ajar for the No. 2 selection.
Looking ahead: Indianapolis draws the 4-10 Texans in the final week of the season. That game will affect not only the Colts' draft position, but the Browns' as well -- Cleveland acquired the Texans' first-round pick in Houston's trade to draft Deshaun Watson earlier this year.

UPDATE: The Ravens defeated the Colts, 23-16, on Saturday.

Jaguars at 49ers

Records:Jaguars: 10-4; 49ers: 4-10
Where they stand: The red-hot 49ers, winners of three consecutive games, are currently holding the fourth overall pick, but with three other teams also sitting at 4-10, a fourth straight win could swing San Francisco several spots lower on the board. A loss to Jacksonville would keep the 49ers in play for a top-five pick. The Jaguars have already clinched a playoff spot.
Looking ahead: San Francisco closes out the season by visiting the Rams (10-4), who could be battling for playoff positioning in Week 17. The Rams have not yet clinched a playoff spot.

Steelers at Texans

Records:Steelers: 11-3; Texans: 4-10
Where they stand: Apart from their own top pick, the Browns will also be hoping for a Steelers win over Houston this week, as the Browns hold the Texans' first-round pick (acquired in the trade to pick Deshaun Watson in the 2017 draft). Currently, Houston is knotted in a four-way tie for the NFL's fourth-worst record. As such, Cleveland's extra first-rounder is a long way from being settled, and will depend not only on how the Texans finish but on how the league's other 4-10 teams (San Francisco, Tampa Bay, Chicago) finish as well.
Looking ahead: The Texans will visit the Colts in the season finale for both teams, and there figures to be positioning within the top five picks on the line.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.
news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.
news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.