Week 16 games that will determine top of 2018 NFL Draft order

Records:Browns: 0-14; Bears: 4-10

Where they stand: Cleveland can clinch the No. 1 pick of the draft with a loss or a tie against the Bears. Chicago -- losers of six of its last seven -- represents a strong opportunity for the Browns to finally crack the win column. If the Browns win, a Giants win or tie vs. the Cardinals on Sunday would give the Browns the No. 1 pick, as well. The Bears are currently holding the seventh overall pick, but a top-five pick is still a possibility for them.

Looking ahead: If Cleveland doesn't clinch the top pick in Week 16, it will leave some drama for Week 17 when it comes to the top of the draft order. The Browns will be on the road against the Steelers (11-3) to finish the season, and Pittsburgh, which has clinched the AFC North title, might be resting its starters at that point.