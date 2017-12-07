Week 14 games that will determine top of 2018 NFL Draft order

Records:49ers: 2-10; Texans: 4-8

Where they stand:The 49ers, coming off a win last week against the Bears, find themselves where they were a year ago at this time, trailing the Browns for the No. 1 pick. The 49ers are tied with the Giants for the NFL's second-worst record. This is by far San Francisco's most winnable remaining game, against a Texans team that has dropped four of its last five. The Texans are positioned in the No. 8 slot in the draft order, but the Browns hold the Texans' first-round pick (acquired via the trade for Deshaun Watson in the 2017 draft). San Francisco could do Cleveland a big favor by beating Houston.

Looking ahead: If San Francisco can't get a win this week against Houston, the possibility of a 2-14 season is a very real one. The 49ers finish the year against the Titans (8-4), Jaguars (8-4) and Rams (9-3).