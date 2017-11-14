Dave Dameshek is first joined by Ike Taylor to discuss the Jacksonville Jaguars as potential Super Bowl LII contenders (3:55) and the Steelers' funny on-field celebrations (7:05). Then, Maurice Jones-Drew and Colleen Wolfe sit down with Shek to recap Cam Newton's phenomenal performance against the Dolphins (16:55) and discuss which team has a better chance of making SBLII, the Jaguars or the Vikings (25:52)? Lastly, in this week's edition of the Q&A, the fellas and Colleen talk about their three songs they'd listen to on repeat and their favorite type of pie (39:00).
Week 10 recap & Are the Jaguars SB LII contenders?
Published: Nov 14, 2017 at 10:08 AM
