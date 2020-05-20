Wednesday, May 20, 2020 03:19 PM

DDFP: Could Chargers challenge Chiefs if they signed Cam Newton?

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti via video chat for a mid-week DDFP! This very "game of life" heavy show starts off with the group discussing horror movies (7:50), roller coasters (21:20), men's fashion (32:20) and working in an office setting (42:50). Next, the guys talked about why the Chargers should sign Cam Newton to help them win the AFC West (52:45) and who they'd rather have at QB in 2020 -- Lamar Jackson or Ben Roethlisberger (1:05:00)? They rounded out the show by debating if Michael Jordan was too mean to his teammates (1:08:30)?

Listen here:

