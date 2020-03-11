DDFP: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler visits Studio 66!

Dave Dameshek is first joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank for a brand new episode of the DDFP! The duo kibitzes about a variety of topics including paying running backs large salaries (2:55), Marshal Yanda's retirement (12:09) and Super Bowl matchups they wish happened (17:30). Then, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler makes his first appearance on the DDFP to chat about his new contract, Tom Brady, Melvin Gordon, living in Los Angeles, his Division II college and if Austin is a good name for a baby (27:30).