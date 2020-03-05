DDFP: Tom Brady's legacy if he leaves Patriots

Published: Mar 05, 2020 at 06:20 AM

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank for a brand new DDFP! In a very "game of life" heavy episode, the guys talk about Eddie Spaghetti's eating habits (3:42), Tom Brady's legacy if he joins a new team (9:51), the Netflix show Love Is Blind (26:08) and what is the best movie of this century (34:16). The group also plays two games of 'Use Your Noodle', both based on the NFL Draft (16:00 & 53:19)!

Listen to the podcast below:

