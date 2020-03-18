DDFP: Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers!

The DDFP is back! Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti via video chat to go over all the latest NFL news! After catching up since being put under quarantine they all kibitz about the biggest news as of late - Tom Brady becoming a Tampa Bay Buccaneer (8:05). With Brady now in Tampa, the guys also discuss the future of Jameis Winston and where he could end up (21:00)? Shek, Money, Hank and Spaghetti then debate who comes out of this the short term winner - the Patriots or the Bucs (33:00)? They round out the show by discussing if the Los Angeles Rams are now the worst team in the NFC West (51:30)?