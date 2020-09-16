Week 1 stats to trust, question: Beware of Tom Brady hot takes

I was deciding between the Steelers' Diontae Johnson and Williams for this note, as they were the most targeted players on their respective teams in Week 1 (10 targets for Johnson; nine for Williams). Both have Flex fantasy value, at minimum, in Week 2, but something pretty cool stands out about Williams heading into his matchup with the Chiefs. As tracked and measured by computer vision, Williams' ability to create separation on routes when he wasn't targeted ranked sixth-best in the NFL in Week 1. He was five feet or more from the closest defender at the sixth-highest rate on passing downs, whether he was targeted or not. Think of this as a way to measure the potential to earn big gains, especially on deep and intermediate routes. With a game that projects to include a high number of passes and Kansas City still leaning on some inexperienced players at cornerback, targets plus space means there’s a high ceiling for Williams this week.