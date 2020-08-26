Around the NFL

Wednesday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Published: Aug 26, 2020 at 10:43 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

  • The Carolina Panthers are signing former XFL star receiver Cam Phillips, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed. P.J. Walker's favorite target from the Houston Roughnecks now joins him in Carolina.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was asked about wideout Chris Godwin not practicing today. He didn't practice yesterday and this was his third day off in six days. "That's for me to know and nobody else to find out," Arians stated, according to NFL Network's James Palmer.
  • New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, who underwent foot surgery in the offseason and has been on the PUP list, was at practice today and is officially off the PUP list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. A positive development for the starter.
  • New York Jets coach Adam Gase told reporters they pulled running back Le'Veon Bell from practice as a precaution because his hamstring got a little tight. Bell, however, later took to Twitter to downplay any concern.

Jets wideouts Breshad Perriman (knee) and Denzel Mims (hamstring) did not practice today, as expected. Mims was seen doing some light running on the side.

  • Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (undisclosed) is back at practice.
  • Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake, tight end Maxx Williams and wideout DeAndre Hopkins did not practice today. This is the third straight day for Drake.

Related Content

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
news

Colts WR Parris Campbell in concussion protocol after car accident

Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell has landed in the concussion protocol after a minor accident, the team announced.
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills , Saturday December 21, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Bills 24-17. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Sony Michel (foot) departs PUP list, returns to Patriots practice

Patriots running back Sony Michel is officially off the PUP list and returned to practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport reports.
Texans adjusting schedule as Houston braces for Hurricane Laura to make landfall
news

Texans adjusting schedule as Houston braces for Hurricane Laura to make landfall

Hurricane Laura is expected to barrel into Eastern Texas and Louisiana. In response, the Texans will leave early Wednesday to ensure everyone gets home safely and meet virtually Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Dallas Goedert: Eagles can cause 'nightmares for defensive coordinators'
news

Dallas Goedert: Eagles can cause 'nightmares for defensive coordinators'

The Eagles love to mash opponents with two-tight end sets. With Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert back for Year 3 together, that strategy should bear fruit once again.
Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas (29) in coverage during in an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. Titans won 28-12. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
news

Kyle Shanahan: Niners not interested in veteran safety Earl Thomas 

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said his team isn't interested in adding the seven-time Pro Bowler, who was recently released by the Baltimore Ravens for detrimental conduct.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) looks on from the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Dolphins, 27-14. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Dolphins' Josh Rosen on third chance: 'Definitely going to seize the opportunity'

Josh Rosen is third on the QB depth chart in Miami but instead of seeking a trade, the former No. 10 overall pick is embracing his circumstances. 
'Hard Knocks' recap: Will no preseason games hurt longshots?
news

'Hard Knocks' recap: Will no preseason games hurt longshots?

It's not just Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff who misses the canceled preseason games. NFL Network's Dan Hanzus kind of agrees in his latest recap of HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Joe Judge considering having Daniel Jones practice sans red jersey: 'We'll pop his pads a little bit'
news

Joe Judge considering having Daniel Jones practice sans red jersey: 'We'll pop his pads a little bit'

With no preseason games, Giants rookie coach Joe Judge said Tuesday he's considering taking the red jersey off Daniel Jones to 'pop the pads' a bit and get his QB ready for the regular season. 
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Mackensie Alexander walks off the field following warmups against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 3, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Vikings 26-23. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Bengals CB Mackensie Alexander arrested for battery in Florida after leaving camp

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander departed training camp Tuesday as the Okeechobee County (Florida) Sheriff's Office searches for his father, Jean Odney Alexandre, who disappeared Monday.
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) looks on from the sideline during to the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

49ers DE Nick Bosa week-to-week with muscle strain in leg

Reigning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa is week-to-week with a muscle strain in his leg, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday. 
Falcons OC Dirk Koetter planning for 15-25 touches per game for Todd Gurley
news

Falcons OC Dirk Koetter planning for 15-25 touches per game for Todd Gurley

Todd Gurley saw his carries decrease before his exit from L.A. Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter knows his knee has been an issue and expects the running back to have between 15-25 touches per game.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL