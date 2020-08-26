Wednesday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
- The Carolina Panthers are signing former XFL star receiver Cam Phillips, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed. P.J. Walker's favorite target from the Houston Roughnecks now joins him in Carolina.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was asked about wideout Chris Godwin not practicing today. He didn't practice yesterday and this was his third day off in six days. "That's for me to know and nobody else to find out," Arians stated, according to NFL Network's James Palmer.
- New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, who underwent foot surgery in the offseason and has been on the PUP list, was at practice today and is officially off the PUP list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. A positive development for the starter.
- New York Jets coach Adam Gase told reporters they pulled running back Le'Veon Bell from practice as a precaution because his hamstring got a little tight. Bell, however, later took to Twitter to downplay any concern.
Jets wideouts Breshad Perriman (knee) and Denzel Mims (hamstring) did not practice today, as expected. Mims was seen doing some light running on the side.
- Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (undisclosed) is back at practice.
- Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake, tight end Maxx Williams and wideout DeAndre Hopkins did not practice today. This is the third straight day for Drake.